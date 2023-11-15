Plateau Women Stage Protest, Demand Justice For Mutfwang, Others

Another massive protest by women rocked Jos, the Plateau State capital ahead of the Abuja Court of Appeal judgement on the State governorship election this week.

Early in the morning, Plateau women defiled the cold weather and stormed the popular secretariat junction fly-over demanding Justice for Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other House of Assembly members they had overwhelmingly voted for.

The women were seen all dressed in black attire and holding fresh green leaves in their hands calling on the Court of Appeal Abuja to ensure that justice is served in the case of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the APC Governorship candidate Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Speaking while addressing the women, the former Minister of Water Resources Hon. Sarah Reng Ochekpe and PDP State women leader Mrs Martina Dakur said the case of Plateau calls for serious concern as similar cases like that of Lagos and other states the same Court of Appeal has ruled by saying is a pre-election matter.

“One of the cases there was disobedient to Supreme Court order but “the Court of Appeal in her wisdom said it was a pre-election matter and the law is clear on that”.

“When it has to do with people from Plateau state, it will become both pre-election and post-election matters. So what are they telling us or is Plateau State not in Nigeria? The whole thing is so disheartening that is causing serious tension in the state as the mandate of the people is being taken away by the Court of Appeal.”

They also noted that the Judiciary which is supposed to be the hope of the common man is now becoming something else while calling on the relevant authorities and those who want to steal the power of the people through the back doors to have a rethink.

According to them Plateau people will stand firm with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and urge the Court of Appeal and the judiciary as a whole to do justice, not injustice as was done to the elected Plateau lawmakers from the state.