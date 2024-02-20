Plateau Will Ensure Quality Of Drugs Procurement, Services – Pharm. Bot

The newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency, Pharmacist Kim Jerry Bot has assured the Citizens of Plateau State that the agency will ensure that quality in services and products remains its watchword.

Bot stated this in Jos while taking over the affairs Agency after he was appointed last week by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, he assured that days of out-of-stock syndrome will be addressed while the tracking of drugs will be easier.

It would be recalled that In a move to address the challenge associated with access, quality, availability and affordability of drugs in government health facilities in Plateau State, the past administration the state had signed into law the Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency Bill in October 2022 which was passed by the House of Assembly.

The New executive secretary who is also Plateau State Chapter Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria pledged that all state-owned tertiary, secondary, and primary health facilities will get their drugs from one source which has a lot of advantages.

“This Agency under my administration will operate on professionalism and ensure that the quality of the drugs procured is ascertained while those who store them will do so under a uniform template.

“This Agency will also ensure that there is quality control by developing a standard operating procedure as well as addressing the issue of cost”.

He said the agency will work to ensure that safe, effective, quality and highly affordable medication gets to the Citizens across Plateau State irrespective of their geographical locations.

He said the Agency is committed to meeting the medical expectations of the citizens in line with the deliverables of the Governor of the State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang who he said has great plans for the people in terms of health interventions especially those who have limited access to medication.

Pharm. Bot added that he and the agency staff will work in line with the “the time is now” mantra of the present administration in delivering quality services and products to the Citizens of the State.

“I am sure with the support we will get from the Executive Governor of Plateau State, the people including those in rural areas will have access to safe, very effective, quality and highly affordable medications.

“This appointment is an opportunity for me to serve the State, contribute my quota and add value to this agency. It is time for us to do more work and talk less. In line with the deliverables of the Governor, we have no choice but to perform and achieve the mandate of this agency”.

Earlier the Outgoing Executive Secretary of the Agency, Pharm. Fabian Agwo while handing over to the new Executive Secretary urged him to work toward attaining the mandate of the Agency which is ensuring the availability of medications to Citizens of the State at all times.

He urged the Staff of the Agency to accord the required support and cooperation to his Successor to succeed more than what he has done.