Plateau Will Complement Role Of Securities Agencies Towards Achieving Peace Harmony – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang has said his administration will continue to support efforts put in place by security operatives to achieve needed peaceful coexistence among citizens.

Mutfwang stated this on Monday, during the celebration of the 63rd Nigeria Independence anniversary, held at the Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, Plateau State.

“I want to thank you sincerely, all the military formations, paramilitary agencies, for the contributions you are making daily the sacrifices you’re making daily, to assure that the people of plateau live in peace.”

Governor Mutfwang reassured that “by the grace of God, a plateau shall know peace, your efforts will not go in vain.”

The governor of Plateau State used the avenue and encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, despite the numerous challenges befalling it.

“I want to thank each one of you and appeal to all of us to emulate these children. Despite the challenges we face, we can overcome them and restore Nigeria to its former glory. We must have faith in our country; together, we can inject life into our nation.”

Governor Mutfwang also praised the contributions and sacrifices of the military and para-military agencies in maintaining peace in Plateau State.

He expressed optimism that, with unity and faith, Plateau would experience lasting peace and progress.

He stressed “I therefore want to pray that we will find the strength to rise to the challenges that confront us as a people. and together, I am sure by the grace of God will become victorious.”

Mutfwang appreciated those who participated in the Independence programme “I want to congratulate all of you, particularly those little children that defied the weather and showed the true Nigerian spirit that we can defy the odds and get this country working.”

Appreciating Plateau citizens, Commissioner for Information and Communication Hon. Musa Ashoms, congratulated Nigerians for the successes achieved in the 63 years after Independence.

He expressed appreciation to the citizens of Plateau State for attending the event, assuring them that the current administration is committed to delivering the dividends of democracy.

Ashoms appreciated the resilience of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Moses Thomas Sule and the Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice David Mann; members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Security chiefs and personnel; the paramilitary and heads of federal establishments; the chairman of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, and other traditional rulers, Members of the Plateau State Executive Council; and government functionaries.

“We also recognize the critical role of security operatives and accordingly, commend them for the peaceful atmosphere in which this ceremony was held.”

There was a parade by military and paramilitary groups and a match pass showcase by several schools, both private and public who attended the Independence celebration by the Plateau State government.

For the marched pass, Gaskiya High School Zarmaganda took 1st position, Government Secondary School Gangare, came 2nd and Al-Iman Secondary School Dogon Dutse came 3rd for the secondary school category.

While for the Primary school category, Obasanjo Model School came 1st, Chwelnyep Primary School came 2nd and FEDMAS ACADEMY came 3rd.