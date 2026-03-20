Plateau Varsity Sanctions 76 Students Over Exam Malpractice

Plateau University has sanctioned 76 students found guilty of examination malpractice. In a statement yesterday, the university said the Senate approved the sanctions during its 102nd regular meeting, chaired by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Moses Galadima. It said the move followed the report presented to the Senate by its Committee on Examination Misconduct.

According to the statement, the affected students committed the offences during the second semester examination for the 2024/2025 academic session.

The school said: “The committee investigated 76 students apprehended during the second semester examination for the 2024/2025 academic session.

“Offences such as possession of mobile phones in examination halls, notes and inscriptions on body parts related to examination questions were committed by the students.

“After deliberations, the Senate approved punishments in line with the provisions of the students’ handbook. “The sanctions include rustication for one academic session, compulsory carryover of affected courses and outright expulsions in severe cases.”