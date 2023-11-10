Plateau Varsity Lectures Declare Indefinite Strike Over Inadequate Facilities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos branch, has declared an indefinite strike over what it termed inadequate capital project by the state government, provision of additional hostel accommodation, tiring and completion of road network on campus and provision of staff quarters.

PLASU ASUU Chairman Comrade Hassan Monday Zitta and Secretary Comrade Deme Samson Bitrus in a Press Statement signed and issued to Journalists on Friday in Jos said the ASUU national President had granted the branch her request to resume its suspended strike.

According to them, the branch held its congress meeting on Thursday 9th of November 2023 and declared a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike until all the issues in contention were resolved.

Other issues raised are that of completion of parameter fencing of the university and ensuring a functional training policy with budgetary allocation for the training of scholars by the visitor.

The statement said the strike action also followed the report of the union’s national executive council visitation team during which it was established that the state government has failed to implement the second agreement signed in 2022 with the union.

It therefore said the union’s national President had granted the branch her prequest to resume its suspended strike.

The Union also demanded for provision of a functional police outpost in the university’s host community and deployment of the services of 15 armed civil defence corps as well as the payment of outstanding end academic allowances and other issues affecting productivity in the university.

It said if the issues raised are addressed by the university management and the state government, they will call off the strike action and resume normal academic activities in the university.