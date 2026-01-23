Plateau, UNICEF Deepen Child Nutrition Drive As SQ-LNS Records Early Success

The Plateau State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has intensified the implementation of its Small Quantity Lipid-Based Nutrient Supplement (SQ-LNS) programme across primary healthcare facilities in the state.

The intervention, supported through the Child Nutrition Fund, commenced with an initial financial commitment of N200 million from the Plateau State Government and a corresponding N200 million counterpart contribution from UNICEF, targeting children aged six to eleven months during the critical complementary feeding window.

Assistant State Nutrition Officer, Mr Silas Nansel, disclosed that the SQ-LNS currently being distributed is from the first batch procured under the initial funding arrangement.

Explaining the funding structure behind the intervention, the State Assistant Nutrition Officer said the SQ-LNS currently being distributed was procured from an initial ₦200 million released by the Plateau State Government.

He said the amount was matched by UNICEF through the Child Nutrition Fund, enabling the procurement and distribution of the supplements to selected primary healthcare facilities across the state.

“This is a government-led intervention supported by partners. The focus is on early prevention, so children do not progress to severe malnutrition,” Nansel said.

At the Township Primary Health Care Centre in Jos North Local Government Area, the programme has continued to attract overwhelming turnout, with hundreds of mothers trooping in weekly for the Wednesday distribution exercise.

Nutrition Focal Person for Jos North LGA, Mrs Nanret Kannap, attributed the surge in participation to sustained community sensitisation and visible improvements recorded among beneficiary children.

“Initially, many mothers were sceptical, but once they started seeing results in their children, attendance increased sharply,” she said. “Some health centres now attend to over 400 women every week.”

According to her, each enrolled child receives 30 sachets monthly, one sachet per day, to complement home-prepared meals following exclusive breastfeeding.

Health workers at the facility confirmed that the impact of the supplement is already measurable.

Officer-in-Charge of the Township PHC, Mrs Halima Chantu, noted significant improvement in Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) readings among beneficiaries.

“Most of the children are now within the green category. Their weight has improved remarkably, which shows the supplement is effective,” she said, while appealing for additional personnel to cope with the growing number of clients.

Beneficiary mothers also shared personal testimonies of the programme’s impact. Mrs. Godiya Jang Stephen, whose seven-month-old daughter is enrolled, said she returned for a second cycle after noticing clear physical changes.

“When I carry her now, I can feel the difference in her weight. She enjoys the supplement—if I don’t mix it with her pap, she refuses to eat well,” she said, adding that her child experienced no adverse effects.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Regina Godwin, said the SQ-LNS has improved the health and activity level of her seven-month-old son, Ethan.

“He is more active and healthy. I mix it with his pap, and he enjoys it,” she said. “The government should continue this programme because it is very helpful.”

Both mothers confirmed that the supplement is provided free of charge, a factor they said has boosted acceptance and participation among low income households.