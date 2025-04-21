Plateau Under Siege, Gov Mutfwang Calls For Unity To End Killings

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has described the wave of violent attacks, killings, and criminality ravaging communities across the State as evidence that Plateau is under siege, calling on all stakeholders to unite and confront the growing insecurity.

Speaking during an expanded emergency meeting with political, religious, traditional, and community leaders in Jos on Monday, Governor Mutfwang warned that the unending cycle of violence in the State has persisted largely because of disunity among its diverse ethnic groups.

The governor lamented that communities in Plateau have often treated the attacks as isolated incidents, depending on the tribe or area affected, rather than a collective tragedy.

He stressed that such divisions have allowed criminal elements to exploit the state and deepen the humanitarian crisis.

“When one tribe is attacked, others often look the other way as if it is none of their business — until their own turn comes. This approach has only emboldened those behind the killings,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang noted that the past three weeks had once again placed Plateau State at the center of national attention for the wrong reasons, as a result of renewed hostilities and devastating attacks on several communities.

“Perhaps one reason this has persisted is because we have, for a long time, failed to come together as Plateau people to speak with one voice. When this crisis started, it was seen as a Tarok problem. Later, it became a Berom problem. Today, none of us has been spared — but it seems we are still acting like every man for himself,” the governor said.

Mutfwang acknowledged that the security crisis predates his administration, tracing the escalation of violence back to previous administrations, including the periods of emergency rule under President Olusegun Obasanjo and subsequent tensions during Governor Jonah Jang’s tenure.

He further revealed that the toll of the violence, especially in rural communities, is staggering — citing documented reports of nearly 3,000 lives lost in Bassa’s Miango axis alone between 2015 and the present.

According to the governor, the impact of the conflict extends beyond human casualties, as the violence has crippled farming and economic activities across Plateau, leaving communities impoverished and displaced.

“No senatorial zone in this state has been spared,” Mutfwang added, highlighting the scale of the crisis across Wase, Kanam, Panda, Shendam, Bokkos, Mangu, Pankshin, Kanke, Riyom, Jos South, and Jos North.

In particular, the governor pointed to the disturbing rise in kidnappings and criminal gangs operating across local government areas, including the activities of the notorious cult group “Sarasuka” in Jos North.

“What is happening in Plateau State today is nothing short of genocide,” Mutfwang declared, urging political, religious, and traditional leaders to set aside ethnic and partisan differences to unite against what he described as a common enemy.

The emergency meeting was attended by former governors, members of the National and State Assemblies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and security officials. Governor Mutfwang tasked all stakeholders to work collectively to stop the violence and prevent further loss of lives.

“We must come together as a people to confront this monster. Enough is enough,” he said.

