Plateau: Twists and Turns of A’Court Verdict

ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the controversy trailing the sacking of 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly lawmakers in Plateau State by the Court of Appeal vis-a- vis decision of the Supreme Court affirming election of Caleb Mutfwang as the governor

Since the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Caleb Mutfwang as governor of Plateau State on January 12, it has been uneasy calm in the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism’ over the move by the 16 sacked House of Assembly members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction, who have declared readiness to return to their seats. The Supreme Court, in a bid to prevent a political crisis in the state seems to have created a bigger crisis with the sacked lawmakers going to occupy the State House of Assembly complex. The apex court, while affirming Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state, held that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate are not members of the PDP and cannot challenge the primary election of the PDP.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who held that the tribunal and Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to entertain the issue, noted that the petition of the APC in the first place, was an abuse of the court process and faulted the appellate court for sacking the governor. “The petition by the APC and its candidates are abuse of the court process. I wonder why the matter came to court at all. This appeal is allowed. I worry that a lot of people have suffered as a result of this,” he ruled. Referring to the sacked lawmakers, Justice Inyang Okoro who headed the apex court’s five-member panel, in his consenting decision, said: “My only worry is that a lot of people have suffered as a result of the Court of Appeal’s decision. It was wrong.”

The Court of Appeal and the tribunal had ruled that the failure of the PDP to comply with the order of the Plateau State High Court in Jos, directing it to conduct valid ward, local government and state congress- es before nominating its candidates for the various elective posts was a breach of the law. The court, for the same reason, sacked the governor and many lawmakers elected on the PDP platform in the state.

Assembly members fault sack by appellate court

As a result of this development, the sacked lawmakers decided to leverage the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Muftwang case to assume duty and that if the Supreme Court, which is the apex court, could affirm the governor, they equally deserve such. Speaking on January 22, the spokesman for the sacked PDP lawmakers, Ishaku Maren, said that 16 of them are leaning on the Supreme Court judgement which upturned the judgement of the appellate court in favour of Governor Muftwang as the duly elected governor of the state. The lawmakers advised their APC counterparts to stay away from the state Assembly because the Supreme Court, by its pronouncement, invalidated the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which sacked them. Maren said: “The Supreme Court has revalidated our election, which was wrongly taken away from us by the lower court. As law-abiding citizens, we are ready to resume work to represent the people who duly elected us.

As you can see, the 16 PDP members of the Plateau State House of Assembly are all here to address the press regarding our resumption of duty tomorrow because our recess will be ending today, and by tomorrow, we are resuming work in earnest. “You might be aware that while we’re on recess, there were two judgments that were passed regarding the status of the state House of Assembly and Plateau State as a whole. The first one was that given by the Court of Appeal, where they said that one can- not put something on nothing; that the PDP in Plateau State has no structure, and it was on that premise that they sacked all the 16 PDP members, and lo and behold, as we were on recess, a superior court gave its verdict regarding the same issue, and in the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“They said that the judgement that was brought before the Court of Appeal in its entirety was fraudulent and that the Court of Appeal lacked even the jurisdiction to entertain the entire matter. By that, it shows that we are also referring to the same judgment that one cannot build something on nothing.” The 16 PDP lawmakers advised Governor Muftwang not to interfere, adding that they would resist any attempt to prevent them from assuming duty as lawmakers.

Lawmakers attempt resumption

True to their threat, the 16 sacked lawmakers, last week Tuesday, stormed the Assembly complex for plenary, vowing to reclaim their seats. The lawmakers, accompanied by their supporters insisted on entering the plenary venue. Although initially barred by police, they were eventually granted access after the plenary had been concluded with the speaker and seven lawmakers whose seats were never subject to contest. Addressing the protesting law- makers and their supporters, the Speaker of the House, Gabriel Daweng said for now, 32 members are claiming 16 seats in the House. He asked the 16 sacked lawmakers from PDP to stay away from the House as they would not be allowed to participate in plenary until the court judgement was interpreted. Dewan said: “The House received judge- ments from two courts, one from the Court of Appeal and another one from the Supreme Court.

You know I am a lawmaker, I can’t interpret the law. Therefore, I have to see the full interpretations of these judgments before I know what to do. The only thing I know now is that there are 32 mem- bers of the House of Assembly claiming 16 constituency seats that is the reason I have to see the interpretations. So, for now, the Plateau State House of Assembly has only eight members whose seats are not in contest, and only eight members are recognized by my leadership. “The other 16 members will join us when the law is made clear. There is a court process that has been served on us regarding these 16 vacancies and as I am talking to you, 32 members are claiming the 16 vacancies in the Assembly.

As said earlier, we as lawmakers will allow the Judiciary to do the needful by interpreting the law and at the right time, we will know the rightful occupants of the 16 seats in the Assembly.” While giving their position on the development, the spokesman of the 16 sacked PDP lawmakers, Maren, said they are satisfied with the position of the speaker and would wait for the Assembly to make a decision.

Mutfwang vows to explore legal and political solutions

With the obvious miscarriage of justice by the Court of Appeal in the sacking of Plateau lawmakers, Governor Mutf- wang has insisted that the party would explore both political and legal solutions to address the alleged injustice meted out to the lawmakers from the state. He said different options were being explored, adding that the Plateau matter would enrich the jurisprudence of the country. He said: “I think this is an ongoing discussion and I can’t tell you anything now, because we are looking at all the possible solutions, both legally, politically or otherwise to ensure that we have a peaceful state where I can focus on development and governance. And therefore, we want to ensure that we reduce all areas of friction as much as we can.

“I want to particularly thank Nigerians for the interest they have shown in the Plateau situation. We do not take it for granted. And I believe that out of the Plateau situation, our jurisprudence will be enriched and that justice will find a sure footing in Nigeria in the future.”

Experts urge sacked lawmakers to explore legal solution

As the legality of the issues escalated, Biodun Owonikoko, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), advised the affected lawmakers to explore political and legal solutions to the issue. He insisted that if the APC lawmakers who benefitted from the miscarriage of justice should resign if they had integrity. Owonikoko said: “Another point we make is that in this kind of matter, the Court of Appeal is the final court and after the final court has given a decision, anybody can speak and that is why I can speak today about all these judgments. “It is not out of place for a judgment that has been determined with finality for a judge to comment on it, for the academics to comment about it, and for the public also to criticize it. I am sure that is the impetus for people making comments about it knowing that it must have reached the final bus stop. From what we are seeing now and given the stand on the action of the Supreme Court, I think there is a window for something to be done judiciary-wise without sacrificing constitutionalism.

“Beyond that, however, it is not every case that requires a judicial solution. This is a case of miscarriage. If there is a mishap, the entire polity should sit down, and those who are interested in the country to say, look, are there other ways we can address this issue? For example, if this has happened in a country where people have integrity, all members of the National Assembly and House of Assembly that benefitted from that judgment because of what the Supreme Court has said should on their offer to resign and they will all go for a by-election. “This is what I would have expected to happen with people who have integrity. But when we cannot agree on whether the right approach was taken, you cannot blame them. In case some of them are thinking in that direction it will be the honourable thing to do so that everybody will have a second chance, and the injustice done, one way or the other will be mitigated. “I think with sufficient noise made and good cases made, the president should respond one way or the other to this.

I will give you one example of how things like this are done when statesmanship prevails. There was a Judge at the Court of Appeal who was going to the Supreme Court at the point of his being recommended there was a petition that he was involved in, that petition prevented his elevation that year and somebody else from his zone was elevated to the Court of Appeal. “By the time the case was cleared, they corrected that error by ensuring that he went to the Supreme Court before the other person. It was his case that was used to say that if anybody is due for recommendation, objections and all that is not against him must come early enough for him to be able to respond. So, our system is sufficiently robust to address some of these things so that we don’t unduly complicate matters. In support of the view that I expressed now there was a case that we used to test this matter in the course of this process.” Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, accused the appeal court of taking away the voting rights of the people of Plateau State, adding that the injustice inflicted on the people would last until the next four years. He, however, said there could not be a judicial review of an election petition that ended at the Court of Appeal, the court being the final court in such matters.

He said the injustice inflicted on Plateau State is an irreversible damage because the Court of Appeal was the last court for National Assembly and House of Assembly matters. His words: “In the case of Plateau State, the wrongs had been done. It is irreversible damage because the Court of Appeal is the last court for National Assembly and House of Assembly matters. Now that we have a full complement of the Supreme Court, there may be a need to look at the Electoral Act again, to say that all such matters should henceforth go to the Supreme Court. “What it means is that the Court of Appeal successfully took away from the people their voting rights. The people voted for the people removed from office, but the Court of Appeal did not allow their votes to count. While the people voted for the people they wanted, the Court of Appeal said no, we are giving you different candidates.

That is the concept I referred to as ‘Judocracy’ from my own ‘Ozekpedia’. “Judocracy is a process whereby presidents, governors, senators, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members, chair- men of local government, counsellors are integrated, midwifed, and delivered in the hallowed court of law rather than through the ballot pa- pers. That is crazy, that is far from ‘demo’ (democracy). It is not democracy, which is a famous concept conceptualised by Abraham Lincoln on the 19th of November 1863, when he described democracy as the government of the people, for the people and by the people. “For those senators, House of Representatives members, and members of House of Assembly that were brought back in Plateau, they represent the government of Court of Appeal, for the Court of Appeal and by the Court of Appeal. It is certainly not the government of the constituents of those senatorial zones and House Representatives zones, and it’s very sad.” A former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu called on the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to resign her position.

He described the case of Plateau State as extraordinary and a willful miscarriage of justice which requires extraordinary measures. Odinkalu accused the President of the Court of Appeal of being either totally irresponsible or comprehensively corrupt, adding that she had no place in a credible judiciary. On whether the affected candidates should demand a judicial review, he said: “Well, judicial review, strictly speaking, is a term of art that is inapplicable in this case. It applies to the review of administrative action or actions of lower courts. You don’t have judicial review of the decision of a final court which the Court of Appeal is in parliamentary election disputes. “However, it is possible for the court to review its own decision in exceptional cases. The scale of the willful miscarriage in Plateau State is extraordinary. It calls for extraordinary measures. I believe that the current President of the Court of Appeal who is from Plateau State is complicit in the injustice.

She comes from the same LGA – Shendam – as the immediate past governor whom they have now installed as Senator for Plateau Central. I would go as far as to say she has been privy to everything that happened in these Court of Appeal violations. But there is a way for her to show she is not: She can constitute a different panel of the Court of Appeal to hear applications for review of the decisions. That is the least she can do.” Commenting on the issue, a Professor of Constitutional Law, Edoba Omoregie (SAN), who described the Court of Appeal’s judgment as judicial rascality, said the appellate court was final and could not be reversed. According to him, if the Court of Appeal had not displayed ‘judicial rascality,’ which manifested in their unacceptable failure to follow previous Supreme Court decisions, the victories of those lawmakers would not have been nullified. He said: “The Court of Appeal decision cannot be reversed, unfortunately. This is because the court is the final fo- rum in such matters.

The bigger issue raised by the entire scenario relates to the problem of judicial rascality being displayed by the Court of Appeal and the lower courts or tribunals which manifest in their unacceptable failure to follow previous Supreme Court decisions such as in Jegede v. APC. Lower courts are obliged to follow previous decisions of the Supreme Court in similar circumstances. “In the particular issue at stake, those previous decisions had made it categorically clear that matters of the nomination of candidates by political parties are internal affairs of political parties outside the concern of other political parties. The only remedy open now is for the legislature to consider legislative action to right the wrong. This can only be by fresh legislation which will be effective in the next election cycle.” Also speaking on the issue, Rev John Baiyeshea (SAN) described the appellate court’s judgements which sacked the lawmakers as quite unfortunate.

“This is one of the ugly scenarios in our Nigerian system and one of the irreversible errors in our legal/administration of justice. It is obvious now that with the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the election of the Governor of that state (who was removed by the Court of Appeal for the same reasons that the National Assembly members were removed), the Court of Appeal’s judgment is a complete travesty of justice to those National Assembly members,” he said. Baiyeshea, while noting that the governor was lucky because he had his case reviewed by the apex court, regretted that the injustice done to the lawmakers is permanent and irreversible. “There is no remedy for them now for this monumental travesty of justice to them. Our legal system should not at our present state of development, present citizens with such helpless situations where there is no remedy for such a brutal wrong done to its citizens.

Similarly, Mr Dayo Akinlaja (SAN) noted that there is nothing that can be done about that since their cases have terminated at the Court of Appeal, it is the end of the road for them. He pointed out that there is no room for a review or an appeal on their cases. “As it were, the people concerned would have to bear their fates with equanimity. There has been a fait accompli here,” he said. But for Mr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), the fate of the Plateau State’s lawmakers is similar to a situation where the law under which a person is convicted is subsequently pronounced unconstitutional. “Will the convict continue to remain in jail or will he be set free? There are two schools of thought on the issue. Perhaps the affected parties should consult widely on the pronouncements of my noble Lord Okoro JSC against the finality of the Court of Appeal’s judgment in the state and National Assembly seats.” On its part, the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP has sent petitions to the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Federal Judicial Service Commission over the sacking of Plateau lawmakers.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the party had resolved to petition the relevant institutions in the federal judiciary to review the Court of Appeal’s decisions regarding the alleged injustice against the 16 lawmakers from Plateau State. Abdullahi said, “Certainly, yes, we have already commenced efforts in that regard. This is because what the Supreme Court justices did was an indictment on the Justices of the Court of Appeal. We have always maintained that line of argument. We are going to seek redress on the members of parliament concerned, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly. The redress will focus on their respective offices.” Notwithstanding the position of experts on the development in Plateau, there is a need for the President and NJC to find a lasting solution to this issue to avoid further security breakdown of law and order in Plateau State.