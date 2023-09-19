Plateau Tribunal Judgment: JNI Calls For Calm

An umbrella body of the Muslim Ummah in Plateau State known as Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called for calm among the citizens of the state following the recent outcome of the National Assembly tribunal judgment that nullified the elections of four PDP National Assembly Members.

Emir of Wase and Chairman JNI Plateau State His Royal Highness Alh. Mohammed Sambo Haruna in a Press Statement signed and issued to Journalists in Jos appeals for calm amongst all citizens.

He said there is a legal procedure for seeking redress in case anyone is not satisfied with the verdict of the elections tribunal.

“It has come to our notice that the political terrain on the Plateau is overheated unnecessarily as a result of the judgments passed by the elections tribunal into many elective positions.

“All aggrieved parties are encouraged to file their appeal as is provided by law.

“The processes of seeking redress are well articulated by the constitution from the tribunal to the appeal and supreme courts where necessary.

“There is no need to overheat the polity thereby increasing the risk of throwing the state into unnecessary confusion.

“This appeal becomes necessary given the anticipated verdict on the governorship election coming up soon.

“All religious leaders are enjoined to call on their followers to exercise maximum restraint given the rising tension.