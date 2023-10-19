Plateau To Reinvigorate Peace Building Agency To Reduce Conflicts In State

Plateau State Government has pledged its commitment to reinvigorate the Peace Building Agency toward resolving conflict and crisis in some parts of the state.

It would be recalled that the Plateau Peace Building Agency was established in 2016 by the past government which is a dedicated agency non-partisan, non-religious and non-ethnic serving as a hub for the effective coordination of all conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts in Plateau state.

Secretary to the Plateau State Government Arch. Samuel Jatau said the State government has taken steps to give new strength to the agency through proper funding to effectively function.

Jatau Stated this during a Plateau Stakeholders Reflection Cycle on Peacebuilding organized by the Plateau Debate Guild, in partnership with the United States Institute of Peace held at Fox Hotel Jos.

He noted that Governor Mutfwang’s administration has taken strategic steps toward the resettlement of internally displaced Persons in the state.

Acting Director General of Plateau Debate Guild Arc. Isaac Sanda said the workshop is a partnership with the United States Institute of Peace which is aimed to assess the effectiveness of past interventions towards improving the Peacebuilding process in the State.

Adding that the Participants which include traditional rulers, community leaders, security agencies and Civil society organizations seek to review the Peacebuilding efforts/initiatives in Plateau State since 2001, the success and Challenges of Peacebuilding as well as put in strategies for future interventions.