Plateau To Partner French Republic To Boost Education, Agriculture, Mining

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has expressed a strong desire to collaborate with the French Republic in enhancing educational development, agriculture, and the solid mineral sector to generate employment opportunities for the youth in the state.

Mutfwang made this known on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by Her Excellency, Mrs. Emmanuelle Blatmann, the Ambassador of the French Republic to Nigeria, and her delegation to the New Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

He extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador and emphasized the state’s commitment to fostering a productive partnership with the French Republic for the benefit of Nigerian citizens residing in Plateau state.

Governor Mutfwang noted with delight, some of the ongoing projects initiated by the French Embassy in Plateau state, particularly in the fields of education, agriculture, and mining. These initiatives, he said are aimed at revitalizing the state and ensuring quality education, food security, and creating employment opportunities.

He acknowledged the global importance of the French language for international transactions and announced plans to accelerate the growth of the Centre of Alliance Française in Jos, which has been serving the community for over two decades, to advance educational development in the state.

Governor Mutfwang reassured the Ambassador of his administration’s commitment to providing the necessary counterpart funding to expedite the pace of development in the state.

He emphasized, “We see potential collaboration opportunities in environmental and scientific fields as well. Rest assured, we are committed to strengthening our relationship with the French Government, and we eagerly anticipate a more robust partnership in the coming months and years.”

He added, “Plateau State boasts significant untapped tourism potential. As the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism,’ we aim to explore all avenues for collaboration. We are fully committed to working with our development partners.”

The Ambassador of the French Republic to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mrs. Emmanuelle Blatmann, praised Governor Mutfwang for promoting gender diversity in his cabinet and encouraged him to champion innovative ideas that will spur development in the state.

Mrs. Blatmann highlighted ongoing developmental projects in partnership with some educational institutions such as the University of Jos, the National Film Institute in Jos, and the National Veterinary and Research Institute (NVIR) in Vom, focusing on agricultural programs, including the provision of animal vaccines and enhancing food security.

She also shared details of an educational program initiated by the Embassy that will benefit five states in Nigeria, including Plateau. This program, she said, aims to equip select schools with learning materials, including computers, to promote the French language in the country.