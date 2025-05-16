Plateau To Host Conference Of States Independent Electoral Commissions

Share

The Chairman of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), Plangji Daniel Cishak, has disclosed that Plateau State will host the 13th National Delegates Conference of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON).

The Chairman disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Jos. He said the conference with the themed “Local Government Elections in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities,” will hold from May 21 to 23, 2025, in Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “We expect to welcome no fewer than 304 delegates drawn from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, These will include Chairmen, Commissioners and Secretaries of various state independent electoral commissions (SIECs).”

