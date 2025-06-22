Plateau: Tinubu Orders Arrest Of Travellers Killers

Share

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the killing of 12 travellers in Plateau State and directed security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Reacting to reports that the victims, including the father and brother of a groom, were attacked while traveling from Zaria in Kaduna State to Jos for a wedding, the President described the act as “barbaric and unacceptable.”

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu ordered the Nigerian Police Force to collaborate with other security and intelligence agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He called for calm and assured Nigerians that the government would not allow such a heinous crime to go unpunished.

“The Government of Plateau State must take decisive action in handling these vicious cycles of violence. The state government must work with security agents to get to the root of this incident and use it as a deterrent against future occurrences,” Tinubu said.

The President stressed that freedom of movement for all citizens is non-negotiable, warning that no individual or group would be allowed to undermine this fundamental right through violence and intimidation.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Kaduna State.

