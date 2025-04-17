Share

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has described the recent attacks on communities in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State as “premeditated vicious acts of genocide” targeted against indigenous Christian populations.

Archbishop Okoh made this known on Thursday during the distribution of relief materials to victims of the attacks in Jos, Plateau State.

Represented by the CAN Vice President and former President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, the association strongly condemned the violence, which has left scores dead, homes destroyed, and many families displaced.

Okoh extended the association’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the affected communities, assuring them of the unwavering solidarity of the Christian community nationwide.

“We are here on behalf of the President and the entire leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to stand in solidarity with the people and government of Plateau State, especially the communities and families directly affected in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas,” Panya said.

He described the attacks as the highest expression of inhumanity, emphasizing that the Christian community stands united in grief and prayer with the victims. “These recent attacks indicate the highest level of inhumanity to humans expressed by the terrorists,” he said.

The CAN President also used the opportunity to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intensify efforts aimed at bringing about a lasting solution to the Plateau crisis. While acknowledging the steps taken so far by both the federal and state governments, Okoh urged for more decisive actions to address the root causes of the violence.

He condemned the ongoing mischaracterization of the attacks as mere communal clashes, stressing that the nature of the killings suggests coordinated terrorist activity.

“What is happening is not a communal misunderstanding. These are coordinated, evil attacks by heartless terrorists. Let us call a spade a spade,” he declared.

Expressing deep concern over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, Okoh warned that the future remains uncertain for many rural communities unless the government steps up its security response.

He urged security agencies to act with urgency to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice, quoting from the book of Ecclesiastes 8:11 to highlight the importance of swift accountability in curbing impunity.

During the event, CAN presented relief materials including building supplies, foodstuffs, and toiletries to the victims. “The relief materials we are presenting today are not enough to meet the enormous needs of your communities, but they represent our deepest concern, genuine love, and care,” Panya added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state, CAN Chairman for Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo, expressed profound gratitude to the national leadership, stating that the donation would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of displaced families.

Also speaking at the event, the CAN Chairman for Bassa Local Government, Ven. Mark Mukan, described the support as a demonstration of true Christian compassion. His counterpart from Bokkos Local Government, Rev. Samson Arung, disclosed that over 384 houses were razed during the attacks in Bokkos, rendering countless residents homeless.

The distributed items included bags of maize, beans, sugar, garri, and 25 bundles of roofing zinc, all intended to assist victims in beginning the process of rebuilding their lives.

