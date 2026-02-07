Plateau State Taskforce on Anti-Human Trafficking has arrested 184 suspected human traffickers during an operation at the popular Old Airport junction and environs in Jos South LGA of the state.

The Taskforce also rescued 3 pregnant women, 7 female minors, 9 male minors while 41 female adults, 123 male adults and 1 person living with disability (PLWD) were among those arrested during the operation that lasted several hours .

The Chairman of the Taskforce and State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Philemon Daffi made this disclosure while briefing newsmen at the State Ministry of Justice on Saturday.

Daffi pointed out that the suspects will be profiled, while those found wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law. Among those in the custody of the Taskforce were a Camerounian and Nigerien.

He said, “Last night, the Plateau State Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce executed a surgical, multi-location raid that marks a turning point in the battle against modern-day slavery.

According to the Commissioner, the operation was an overwhelming success, resulting in several strategic arrests and the rescue of numerous vulnerable citizens who had been trapped in the shadows of societal decay.

He maintained that the victory was not a product of chance or mere luck stressing that it was the culmination of rigorous learning and the strategic application of data.

“We have spent the last several months meticulously auditing our previous operations, identifying where our strategies were brittle and where traffickers found gaps to exploit.

Daffi also argued that the Taskforce have turned those hard-learned lessons and past weaknesses into the bedrock of the current tactical framework adding that by leveraging data-driven intelligence and resilient tactical planning, the Taskforce has evolved into a more formidable, sophisticated force.

“The last night’s success proves that we are no longer just reacting; we are out-thinking and out-manoeuvring the syndicates that mistakenly believed Plateau State was a safe harbor for their depravity.

He warned that Child prostitution is human trafficking and a grave violation of human rights that the current administration will no longer view through a lens of “societal issues” or “vagrancy.”

“It is a heinous crime against humanity.

When a minor is engaged in these acts, is no “consent”, it exploitation, coercion, and a gross violation of the Child’s Rights Law.

Daffi also issued a stern warning to the adults who patronize these children that they are not “customers.” but predators stressing that they are the demand that fuels this evil trade, and are as guilty as the traffickers themselves and it is inhuman.

He further explained that, the Taskforce has issued a standing directive of zero tolerance to Human trafficking and child exploitation noting that they will continue to track the perpetrators; make arrests and prosecute accordingly.

“We will apply the full wrath of the law. If anyone is caught patronizing a minor, the law will not offer him a fine or a slap on the wrist; we are applying the full scale of Justice.

“To the owners of establishments and individuals harbouring minors for profit, your “business” is a cancer on our economy.

“For too long, certain establishments have turned blind eyes to morality by providing the infrastructures for these evil practices under the pretext of businesses or profitable ventures.

“We are here to change the narratives, permanently. We are sanitizing Plateau State to ensure that only legitimate and lawful establishments thrive.

He added that any property or establishment that is being used harbouring child prostitution or a soft spot for Human Trafficking will be shut down immediately, and all assets contained within will be forfeited to the State.

According to the Commissioner, where structures are found to be dedicated to these illicit activities, they will be demolished accordingly stressing that there is no room in the “Home of Peace and Tourism” for those who profit from the destruction of children.

The Taskforce Chairman further said, “To those family members who “sell” their kin into modern-day bondage under the guise of “financial emancipation” or “seeking greener pastures” hear me clearly.

“Poverty is not an excuse for human trafficking or child prostitution. The law will not tolerate this betrayal. The State showcase its full might and visit the full wrath of the law upon any relatives or family members who are complicit in the trafficking of their own children or wards.

“We are also moving against parental negligence. Parents who abandon their primary duty of care, leaving their wards at the mercy of the streets and the claws of traffickers, will be criminally liable.

He added that the Taskforce will prosecute parents who fail to protect their children to the full extent of the law. adding that if they will not protect their children, the State will and will hold them accountable for their failure.

“As a Taskforce, we are serious and dedicated towards achieving the desired goals, this government is “up and doing.” The Taskforce is constantly developing its capabilities through past experiences, specialized training, and advanced infrastructural plans for the rehabilitation of victims.

“To the traffickers, the recruiters, and the enablers of wrongdoings against our collective future, I say this without mincing words, we are coming for you, Daffi warned .