Plateau Takes Giant Stride In Water, Sanitation, Hygiene Mgt

Share

The Ministry of Water Resources and Energy, Plateau State, has hold a 3-day retreat for high-level decision-makers and the State Steering Committee of the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) program.

The Retreat held at Kini Country Guest Inn, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, aimed to strengthen cooperation and coordination among stakeholders.

Hon. Bashar Lawandi Datti, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, expressed his commitment to leading efforts for enhanced water resource management in Plateau State.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork in addressing challenges faced during SURWASH implementation.

According to him, the retreat provided a platform for stakeholders to collaborate, share experiences, and innovate solutions for sustainable water resource development.

“With the Plateau State Government’s commitment to making improved drinking water and sanitation hygiene accessible, the state aims to be ranked first in supporting the SURWASH program.

He added that Plateau State is poised to pave the way for a WASH-secure future through fostering partnerships, identifying areas for improvement, and solidifying commitment to sustainable WASH management service delivery.

The representative of the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), Dr. Chief Moses Nwan, who also serves as Executive Private Secretary to Governor Mutfwang, welcomed participants participants and encouraged them to excel.

He assured the National Coordinator of the government’s unwavering commitment to providing improved drinking water and sanitation hygiene, aiming to rank first in supporting the SURWASH Program.

National Coordinator, Engr. Abdulhamid Gwaram, appreciated the opportunity to participate and emphasized federal government support and World Bank financing.

SURWASH representative, Awa N. Diagne, acknowledged the dedication and commitment of Plateau state government to SURWASH

Chairman Plateau State House of Assembly Committee on Water, Hon. Abdul Yanga, assured continuous synergy between the legislative and executive arms to ensure provision for portable water to the citizens of the State.

Share

Please follow and like us: