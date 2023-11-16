Plateau Students, Parents Caution FG Against Signing EU-ACP Partnership Agreement

The Secondary school students and parents in Jos, the Plateau State capital have staged a protest to caution the Federal Government and Heads of Africa-Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states against signing the European Union and Africa-Caribbean and Pacific Countries (EU-ACP) Partnership Agreement.

A group of secondary school students from various schools staged a protest in Jos, speaking against signing the EU-ACP Partnership Agreement, saying Nigeria’s Signing LGBT Agreement, will destroy our value system and chide government for insensitivity.

The students were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions: “Say no to same-sex provision Act, LGBT is another form of colonization, I am a boy, I am not a girl LGBT is an error.

According to them, the Nigeria government shouldn’t succumb to the European Union’s intimidation and sign the Lesbianism, Gay marriage, Bisexual, Transgender and Bisexual (LGBT) agreement, adding that it would spell doom for the country, arguing that the pact was primarily aimed at the homosexualisation and LGBTisation of Nigeria and other African countries.

The students said the purpose of their protest was to express their disenchantment over alleged plans by the Nigerian government to sign the pack.

An Educationist and a Mother Dr. (Mrs) Ekaette Ettang said that LGBTQ stands for Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Questioning.

She argued that should the Nigerian government give its consent, citizens shall be forced to practise lesbianism, gay marriage and other perverse sexual acts.

According to Ettang, lesbianism and gay are cultural practices that are against African norms and traditions.

“LGBT ideology teaches that the gender of a child should not be announced until the child decides by themselves when they are of age.

“They also believe that every child is born sexual in terms of the ability to enjoy sex right from as early as possible and so, even the paedophiles have joined up the LGBT community because they believe it’s normal to have sex with a child.

Dr Ettang further stated that LGBT also has a curriculum where they have printed overt pictures of how to have sex of different kinds with children and distribute them to schools to train children and make them believe that’s what would make them happy.

“They have also produced toys and sweets which are available in the EU countries with the inscription, ‘sex education’ on the sweet with an explanation to children that sex is enjoyed as sweet is.

“So, you can see that the whole essence of this is to overturn the entire biology and sensibility of a people to their beliefs”, she said.

It would be recalled that President Joe Biden of the United States had claimed that LGBT rights were universal international law.