New Telegraph

April 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Plateau Speaker Swears…

Plateau Speaker Swears In Nine Out Of 16 APC Lawmakers

Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan has officially inaugurated nine out of the 16 lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the swearing-in occurred in the early hours of Friday, April 5, in the State Assembly in Jos, the state capital.

It was gathered that one of the members from Jos East was selected to serve as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

READ ALSO:

Dewan reportedly defended the inauguration by citing a letter he received as the source of authority.

Details later…

Tags:

Read Previous

Enugu To Partner Rural Communities On Clean Water Provision
Read Next

Oshiomhole’s Fiercely Loyal, Committed To Principles, Says Tinubu