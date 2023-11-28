Plateau Speaker Promises Support To PLASU

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan has pledged his commitment towards ensuring that Plateau State University Bokkos (PLASU) is supported in attaining its development aspirations that will preserve its vision and make it unique amongst peers.

The speaker who was speaking when he paid an unscheduled visit to the University on Tuesday said he would join forces with his colleagues to enact laws that will give legislative through legislation that would grow the University, particularly in its areas of need.

He said God’s hand is in the establishment of the University which took off on its permanent site.

Rt. Hon. Dewan said he remains passionate and resolute towards changing the face of the University, particularly in the provision of adequate security and housing accommodation in collaboration with his colleague Hon. Maren Ishaku, a Member representing, Bokkos in the State House of Assembly.

According to the Speaker, under his leadership, he will continue to work as a unifier of the state and put the development of the University first while urging Plateau citizens to work for the unity and development of the state.

He also used the occasion to state his resolve to be a good ambassador of the University by leading the legislature in making laws that will benefit the state.

Welcoming the Speaker earlier, Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Matur Malau Bernard prayed for the success of the speaker as the third citizen of the state as he leads the state legislature.

He pledged his commitment to ensuring that the University under his leadership will establish two more key faculties namely the Faculty of Medicine with a focus on pharmaceutical sciences and the Faculty of Engineering.

According to Professor Matur since he took over the mantle of leadership of the University in March this year academic activities have expanded from sixteen to forty faculties in addition to the School of Postgraduate Studies.

He also disclosed that programme assessment visits and accreditation visits carried out by the National Universities Commission expressed optimism that the forty-one programmes of the University will gain full accreditation soon.

Professor Matur revealed one of the innovations of his management to include the decentralization of Post Graduate admission process to faculties, saying, Post Graduate admissions will be released soon.

He used the occasion to call on the striking academic staff of the University to make themselves available for dialogue as the doors of management were open for negotiations.