Plateau Speaker Declaring Two Months Recess Unconstitutional – Member-Elect

A member-elect on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) to represent Langtang North Central in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Nanbol Daniel has described the two-month recess declared by the Speaker for the state lawmakers as unconstitutional.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked 16 members of the assembly elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing a lack of party structure, and shortly before the judgment, the then Speaker, Rt. Hon. Moses Sule resigned and Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan was elected the new Speaker.

However Rt. Hon. Dewan immediately after his election announced a recess that would last till January 24, 2024.

But, those Members-elect as a result of the Appeal Court judgement and their political parties believe that the move was a deliberate attempt to delay their swearing in.

Hon. Daniel, a former member that represented the same constituency in the 9th assembly said the two months recess is in prejudice to Section 104 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The member-elect said that the timetable of legislative business of PLHA was developed in line with the provision of Section 104 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He stated that in line with the section, the House of Assembly must sit for a period of not less than one hundred and eighty one days in a year.

“Any motion, resolution or bill that is in prejudice to Section 104 will not fly. I am sure the speaker knows all the relevant sections in the constitution and the house order because he has been trained during orientation. The speaker has turned the Standing Order of Plateau State House of Assembly upsidedown on reasons best known to him.

“Inasmuch as dissolution and proclamation has been done by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the 16 honourable members-elect have no business to write the Clerk of the House regarding the oath of the house of assembly member and oath of allegiance.

“In the absence othe f majority leader, it is the minority leader in this case, that will liaise with the speaker in accordance to Order 5, Rule 2 to reconvene the house,” he explained.

He told New Telegraph in Jos that the quorum of a House of Assembly explicitly stated in Section 9bone-thirdone-thirdrd of all the members of the house.

According to him, seven out of the remaining members of the assembly can convene an extraordinary meeting to address any emergency matter of public interest in line with Order five of the assembly.

He added that having 16 honourable members-elect with certificates of return is already a matter of public interest in line with Order Five Rule Two.

Daniel explained that the minority leader of the house could draw power from the Order Five of the assembly to summon such a meeting.