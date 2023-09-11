Plateau South: Tribunal Nullifies Sen. Bali’s Election, Declared Lalong Winner

Plateau State National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Jos has on Monday nullified the Election of Sen. Napoleon Bali, Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District of the State, and declared Simon Lalong as the duly elected Senator to represent Plateau South Senatorial District.

The Tribunal held that the votes scored by Napoleon Bali in the February 25, 2023 general elections were wasted votes as he was invalidly nominated saying that at the time of the nomination, the PDP had no valid structure in Plateau State.

Lalong is currently the Minister of Labour and Employment

Details later…