Plateau Shines At AGILE Maiden Inter-State Games

Plateau State has emerged victorious at the 2025 Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Maiden Inter-State Games held in Jos, with the state’s basketball boys’ team defeating Katsina State 29–9 at the Azi Nyako Youth Centre, Dadin Kowa.

Addressing journalists at the Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat on Friday, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kachollom Gang, described the victory as a clear demonstration of the resilience, discipline, and excellence of Plateau’s youth.

She urged stakeholders to support the state’s delegation as they prepare for the national finals in Abuja and encouraged parents, community leaders, and school-based management committees to remain active in supporting both boys and girls in the pursuit of education and empowerment.

Dr. Gang said the achievement reflects the visionary leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, whose administration continues to prioritize education, youth development, and gender empowerment through strategic partnerships such as the AGILE programme.

She noted that in less than two years in office, the governor has made unprecedented investments in the education sector, with a strong focus on enrollment, retention, and overall development of adolescent girls.

She explained that under the World Bank-assisted AGILE project, Plateau State has constructed 55 new secondary schools — 35 junior and 20 senior — with modern facilities, with the projects currently at 55 percent completion.

In addition, the government has improved 609 existing secondary schools through School Improvement Grants. It has also recruited 989 teachers and 200 non-teaching staff, with plans to engage more.

The commissioner further stated that the AGILE project has provided life skills education, digital literacy training, and second-chance education for out-of-school girls.

It has also offered financial incentives to poor households, removing economic barriers that prevent girls from accessing education.

She emphasized that the initiative equips students with 21st-century skills and addresses social, cultural, and economic challenges, ensuring every girl has the opportunity to learn, grow, lead, and succeed.

