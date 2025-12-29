Plateau Runners Sweep Adewole Adebayo’s Christmas Marathon

Marathon runners from Plateau State have clinched the first, second and third positions in the Adewole Adebayo 2025 Christmas Marathon held yesterday in Ondo City, Ondo State.

The competition, which combined both male and female runners from African countries like Ghana, Benin Republic and Burundi as stated across Nigeria saw Plateau male runners carting away N2 million, N1 million and N500,000 as prize money for first, second and third positions, respectively.

There was also consolation prizes of N50,000 each for the fourth to 10th positions. The winners included Giang James Boi, Francis James and Musa Bala Sati, all makes.

However, the organiser, Prince Adewole Adebayo, said the marathon was designed to empower the youth and enable them to maximize their potential. He encouraged the participants to always engage in meaningful activities that would better their lives.

Meanwhile, he marathon was organised alongside Queen Lilian Adebayo Health Walk, where the top winners 10 winners got N100,000 each.

Speaking about the event, the Organising Chairman of the Marathon, Omoyele Sowore, lamented that the event did not attract the needed international athletes as the organisers envisaged.

He advised that to get the needed international attention, there would be a better publicity for the event next year because the publicity this year started very late.