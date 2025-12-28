Plateau Runners Sweep Adebayo Christmas Marathon

Marathon runners from Plateau State dominated the Adewole Adebayo 2025 Christmas Marathon, clinching the first, second and third positions at the event held yesterday in Ondo City, Ondo State.

The marathon, which featured male and female runners from across Nigeria as well as other African countries including Ghana, Benin Republic and Burundi, saw Plateau runners cart away the top cash prizes of ₦2 million, ₦1 million and ₦500,000 for first, second and third positions respectively.

Consolation prizes of ₦50,000 each were awarded to runners who finished between fourth and tenth positions.

The overall winners were Giang James Boi, Francis James and Musa Bala Sati, all from Plateau State.

The marathon was held alongside the Queen Lilian Adebayo Health Walk, during which the top ten participants received ₦100,000 each.

Speaking on the event, the Organising Chairman of the marathon, Omoyele Sowore, expressed disappointment that the competition did not attract the level of international participation envisaged by the organisers.

He attributed this to late publicity and advised that early and wider promotion would be crucial to achieving international recognition in future editions.

“With better publicity, more international athletes would have participated because the prize money is attractive,” Sowore said. “Our goal is to make this an international marathon. You start small and grow. Next time, we hope to host a half marathon, which will require more resources.”

He noted that the event had been officially recognised as a marathon, with certification issued to that effect, but pointed out some shortcomings, particularly the lack of water at some hydration points along the route.

Sowore further advocated for higher prize money, stressing that long-distance runners deserved better rewards.

“You hardly find a marathon in Nigeria where the winner gets ₦2 million. But for international standards, the prize should be higher. Anyone running 15 kilometres should not earn less than ₦5 million. If we invited Kenyan runners, they would not accept anything less than $20,000 for first place,” he added.

In his remarks, the organiser of the marathon, Adewole Adebayo, said the event was designed to empower youths and help them maximise their potential through sports and healthy competition.

He encouraged participants to remain committed to meaningful and productive activities that would improve their lives and contribute positively to society.