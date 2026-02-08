Plateau Runners Dominate SDD 10km Marathon

Marathoners from Plateau State emerged champions in the male and female categories of the 6th Senator Douye Diri (SDD) National Marathon held on Saturday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

James Gang, who came second last year, led the pack of 207 participants in this year’s race, breasting the tape in the elite male category in 30:58:75 secs, closely followed by Francis James, also from Plateau, in 32:05:87 secs.

Ishmael Sadjo from Cross River finished in third place in 32.14:31 secs. In the elite female category, Plateau runners dominated with Akusho Lydia-Thomas coming first in 38.30.37 secs ahead of compatriots Vivian Obadiah (38:52.78 secs) and Tanko Iyanj (38.54.84 secs) in second and third positions respectively.

In the teens male category, Andrew Richards of Bishop Dimieri Grammar School, Yenagoa, came first while Okenema Samuel of Community Secondary School, Okutukutu, came second and Chinedu Deindein, also of BDGS, was third.

The female teen category saw ‎Igbeita Innocent of Divine International School, Yenagoa, Alex Sunshine and Yebiboh Favour finish first, second and third respectively.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who presented prizes to the winners, announced an increase in the prize money across all categories from the next edition.

He said winners of the elite category will get N2m from the 2027 edition and that the state will host an international marathon event in April this year.

The governor commended the organisers for the improvement in organisation and participation, and directed chairmen of the eight local governments in the state to organise similar marathon events in their areas.