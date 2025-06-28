Plateau Retreat: LG Executives Urged To Promote Ethics

Participants at the five-day retreat for local government executives in Plateau State have been urged to promote ethics, accountability, and transparency as the hallmarks of effective governance at the grassroots level.

This call was contained in a communiqué issued in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The communiqué, read to journalists by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ephraim Usman, emphasized the need for governments at all levels to set clear visions, define goals, and outline robust implementation strategies.

Usman noted that new administrations at the local government level must work to institutionalize these values to ensure their sustainability beyond any single leadership tenure.

The retreat, organized by the Plateau State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, was held at the Miango Rest Home near Jos, with the theme, “That Plateau State May Shine.”

Participants agreed on the adoption of global best practices, including the digitalization of public services and operations, such as data collection and record keeping. The communiqué stressed that leaders must prioritize the welfare of the majority and work to earn the trust and confidence of the people.

The retreat also recommended the adoption of participatory budgeting across all local government areas to ensure community involvement in decision-making processes.

Furthermore, participants proposed the creation of Data Offices and Legal Units in LGAs to provide support and security for their involvement in donor-funded projects. They also emphasized the importance of collaboration with the State and the Strategy and Result Delivery Office (SRDO) to effectively midwife such interventions.

The communiqué called on local governments to partner with the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) to enhance Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), stressing that proactive analysis, strategic planning, and adaptability are essential for the continued delivery of essential services.

Additionally, the retreat advocated for periodic peer reviews and inter-LGA collaboration to promote shared learning and recommended the execution of legacy projects in all local government areas.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the retreat aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the Plateau State Development Framework (PSDF) 2023–2027. It also sought to align the priorities and programs of the “The Time Is Now” administration with the operationalization of local government autonomy.