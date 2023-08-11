Plateau: Reps Member Describes Killings of 21 Persons As Barbaric

Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of the Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has expressed sadness over the killings of 21 persons on Thursday morning in Heipang Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State.

Bagos who is the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology in a Press Statement signed and issued on Friday describes the killings by the suspected Fulani bandits as barbaric and condemnable, saying a situation where innocent and peaceful Plateau citizens are being killed while sleeping is unacceptable by people of consciences.

He urges all security agencies in the State saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties to take action and bring to book the perpetrators of the evil act.

“Sadly, innocent Citizens are being attacked and killed on the daily bases in Plateau State particularly in, Barkin Ladi and Mangu, Riyom hundreds have lost their lives since May 2023, and villagers can’t go to the farm, several displaced person camps, land taken over, farmlands destroyed, what a wicked world.

“Just last week 5 persons were killed in Mangu and now early Morning today while innocent Constituents were sleeping around 1:00 am then came the attackers killed 21 persons without provocation, this was sad, barbaric and condemned.

“I want to repeat again and again that all Plateau Citizens must stand united against attackers, and ensure the safety of our fatherland.