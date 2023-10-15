Plateau Police Wades Into Farmers, Herders’ Crisis

The Plateau State Police Command has met with religious and community leaders to proffer lasting solutions to the lingering crisis between farming communities and pastoralists.

This latest meeting is part of a series of gatherings convened by stakeholders in an effort to reestablish peace between the warring parties in the state., particularly in the aftermath of numerous casualties.

Okoro Julius, the state Commissioner of Police, delivered a speech at the Police Officers’ Mess on Saturday, where he clarified that the purpose of the meeting was to reinforce the bond between farmers and herders who have been in conflict for several years within the state. The ultimate goal is to halt the loss of lives and property.

He called on all parties to sheathe their swords and embrace each other for peace, unity and progress to take its place in the state.

Nura Abdullahi, the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), expressed appreciation for the Nigeria Police Force’s initiative in hosting the stakeholders’ meeting. He assured that this kind of engagement would contribute significantly to fostering peace between farmers and pastoralists.

“We still have confidence that whenever there is security of purpose, there will be peace. What I am seeing today is different, I can see how all the people that are inside the hall are suggesting solutions on how to foster unity between the farmers and herders,” he said.

Rev. Polycarp Lubo, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), acknowledged that the meeting was appropriate and timely, given the significant security challenges faced by the state.

He hailed the governor’s efforts within the shortest time for restoring peace in the state following attacks and killings in some villages.

He emphasized the necessity for additional meetings focused on fostering forgiveness, genuine reconciliation, and peaceful coexistence among the people.