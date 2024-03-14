Plateau Police Arrest Two Suspected Car Thieves, Recover Stolen Vehicle

The operatives of the Plateau State Police Command have said that it has apprehended two suspected car snatchers in the state.

The Command’s spokesman, Mr Alfred Alabo, who made the disclosure in a statement issued on Wednesday in Jos said a Ford Explorer vehicle with registration number SHD 452 JT and chassis number 1FM5K8D81EGB13576, was reportedly stolen at Aja, Lagos State, and recovered at Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau.

“With the Anti Car-Theft Strategy adopted by our Commissioner, Mr Steve Yabanet, the command recently recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two suspects.

”The suspects, Godiya Amos, 33, and Polycarp Abu, 38, will be charged to court after investigation.

”The vehicle is currently in our custody and will soon be handed over to Lagos State command as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.

According to him, the commissioner cautioned all criminal elements in Plateau to stop committing crimes, and that the command will pursue them.