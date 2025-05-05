Plateau: Plang Mourns Ex-Deputy Gov, Tyoden

Share

Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central Senatorial District and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, describing his death as “sudden and painful.”

In a condolence message on Sunday, Senator Plang extended heartfelt sympathies to the Governor of Plateau State, the Government of Plateau State, the Mangu Local Government Council, the Miskham Mwaghavul, the Mangu Traditional Council, and the Tyoden Royal Family of Pushit.

Professor Tyoden, a distinguished scholar and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, served as Deputy Governor of Plateau State for eight years under former Governor Simon Bako Lalong. His death followed a brief illness.

READ ALSO:

Senator Plang described the late academic as a world-class political scientist whose teachings and research left a lasting mark on the field.

“Professor Tyoden was a model of humility and transparency, an erudite scholar and a political leader whose contributions to education and public service will not be forgotten,” he said.

Highlighting his legacy, the senator noted that Professor Tyoden remained a true statesman to the end.

“He was a perfect gentleman who exhibited great maturity in politics and was ever willing to serve the state in any capacity for its development.”

“We have lost a brilliant politician, seasoned administrator, and exceptional academic who distinguished himself in service to his people—first as an academic and then as a dedicated deputy governor,” Plang said.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Plateau Central Senatorial District, I mourn the passage of a gentleman, an uncle, a mentor, and a political leader.”

The senator concluded his message with prayers for the repose of Professor Tyoden’s soul and for strength to the bereaved family and community.

“May his soul rest in peace. I pray God grants the family and all who knew him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Share