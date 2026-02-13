Plateau: Peace Envoy, Kwaja Dfects To APC

A staunch member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Special Envoy on Peace and Security to the Government of Plateau, Professor Chris Kwaja has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State.

Professor Kwaja registered in his Gurum ward, Bassa Local Government Area of the state, alongside his supporters, with prominent APC members in attendance.

Speaking with newsmen after the reception, Professor Kwaja said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to promote peace and unity across the divided nation had a significant impact on his decision to join the party.

According to him, Nigeria’s current position necessitates collaboration with the president to address the country’s insecurity, and while the government is doing its best, its efforts must be complemented.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated tenacity and made efforts to realign the nation’s economy, and the benefits are becoming apparent.

“As part of my efforts to support Mr President’s peace-building initiatives and his administration’s strategic attempts to realign the nation, I defected to the APC.

“In addition, Nigeria’s political environment is changing as a result of national and state-level leadership attempts to promote unity and development.

“President Tinubu’s Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s efforts in this regard are feasible, and especially his inclusive administration in Plateau State equally influenced my decision to join the ruling party.

“Nigeria is the focus, and some of us believe we can contribute in our own modest way to achieving the goal of a united Nigeria,” he said.

Prof. Kwaja stated that his primary purpose in APC would be to integrate the President’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and the Governor’s “Time Is Now” mantra with the overall goal of promoting peace, unity, progress, and equity.

He refuted the idea that Nigeria is moving in the direction of a one-party state, stating that the country is still multi-party and that the strength of one party does not imply a one-party state.

“The goal here is not to establish a one-party system. There have been instances in the past where the PDP controlled a large number of governors.

“Voting and choosing their own path are still rights for Nigerians. What matters is that the public holds the APC accountable,” he said.

Welcoming him into the party, the APC Chairman of Gurum Ward, Alhaji Rilwanu Usman, described Kwaja’s entry as a historic moment, citing his capacity and influence as assets that would strengthen the party at the grassroots.

Also speaking at the event, Barr. Beatrice C.J. Dakas, National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Advocates for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027, said Prof. Kwaja’s decision to join the APC would enhance unity and progress in Bassa LGA, Plateau State, and Nigeria at large.

She expressed confidence that his experience in peacebuilding would further strengthen the party’s development agenda and provide a platform for greater national engagement.