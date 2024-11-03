Plateau Peace Building Agency Trains Over 300 Youths As Peace Advocates In Partnership With GIZ

Share

The Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA) has taken a significant step towards promoting peace in Plateau State by training over 300 youths as peace advocates, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The weeklong training with the theme, “Cultivating a Culture of Peace in Plateau State” held at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills in Jos had youths selected from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

The training is part of the Plateau Peace Building initiative, which aims to strengthen capacities for conflict transformation and livelihoods for groups in vulnerable situations in Plateau State.

Director General, PPBA Julie Sanda while speaking with Journalists during closing of training of the Youths in Jos at the weekend said the culture of violence among the youths since the eruption of crisis in the State has been on the increase,hence the training to change the narrative.

She added that thr aim of the training is to entrench good character and compassion in the youths, increase theirs leadership capacity and to act as change agents for social cohesion and non violent conflict resolution within their communities.

“By training youths as peace advocates, the PPBA and GIZ are investing in the next generation of peacebuilders, equipping them with skills to mitigate conflicts and promote peaceful resolution.

“This collaborative effort demonstrates the commitment of both organizations to building a safer, more stable, and peaceful Plateau State” she said.

Member representing Langtang North -North Hon. Abel Nimchak applauded the Peace building agency for its effort in sustaining peace and assured of the House of Assembly partnership in that direction.

Head of Project, GIZ Peace Corp, Muege Dilmaghani-Oromieh noted that German -Nigeria economic and technical partnership cannot be achieved without Peace, adding that the agency will sustain its support in the peace building Process for the Socio-economic development of the State and its people.

The GIZ Head of Project underscored the importance of peace in achieving prosperity.

She expressed enthusiasm for partnering with the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA) to develop youth-focused peace initiatives.

‘The youth of Plateau State are pivotal to unlocking prosperity,’ she noted. ‘

She however stressed the need for collective action among youth to forge a harmonious future.”

Some of the participants, including Dawam Joshua, a visually impaired individual, pledged to become peace advocates in their respective communities and throughout the state.”

It would be recalled that the PPBA, established by law, works to promote a culture of peace and harmonious coexistence among various ethno-religious groups in Plateau State.

“Their mandate includes coordinating conflict resolution and peace-building interventions, as well as empowering young people and women to build lasting peace in their communities.

