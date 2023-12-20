Plateau PDP’ll reclaim its mandate through Supreme Court –Davou

You were the Organising Secretary of the PDP at the time the brouhaha of structure or no structure started. Can you take us through the synopsis of the problem that led the party to where it is now?

I was the state Organising Secretary of the Caretaker Committee led by Senator Tunde Ogbeha. To me, it was a great privilege to have served in that position. The situation that led to the formation of that caretaker committee was that there was a congress and some people went to court that they were not satisfied with that congress and Justice Istifanus Gang of the Plateau State High Court said that the PDP should go back and repeat that congress. In compliance with that order, the PDP national headquarters dissolved the state exco, and in its place, set up a caretaker committee. I remember very well that my appointment letter said that we were to serve for only 90 days during which we were to organise a congress and then quit the scene. We spent 90 days and we were not able to organise the congress and then the national headquarters extended our tenure by another 40 days. It was during these 40 days that we organised another congress and I will tell you that during the 90 plus 40 days, our chairman, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, came to this state, ralied all the elders and leaders of the PDP together. We toured the 17 local government areas of Plateau State, visited all the elders and leaders of the party at the local government. We visited elders in their homes and we had lengthy discussions on the need for the party to come together as a family.

I will also tell you that Senator Ogeha succeeded because if I remember very well the last meeting the elders held was at Three Angels Hotel, Rayfield, late Senator Mantu was there, General Jeremiah Useni was there. Hon. Damishi Sango, former Governor Jonah Jang, Sir Fidelis Tapgun, former Minister Musa Azi were also there. In fact, all the elders were there. And I remember that after the meeting, they were all laughing. They ate lunch together and there was a group photograph. Little wonder with all the leg work that the caretaker committee did, the congress was a success. Because on the day of that congress, all these elders I mentioned were in the hall. They sat at the high table. I remember that just a few of them went home, but they came back in the morning. Somebody like General Useni went home and came back in the morning. All of them were seated on that table when the results were announced. Talking about the congress, I will quickly tell you that that congress had a delegate list of 2,111 and in attendance we had over 1,800 delegates. If you calculate it very well, that it is more than two- thirds and the PDP constitution clearly said that you need at least two- thirds of the delegates list to hold a valid congress. So, that congress met more than two-thirds of the quorum. So, that congress was validly held and it succeeded because at the end of the day, we had three contestants – the present chairman of PDP, Hon. Chris Hassan; a former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Bitrus Kaze and Ngo Monica Gwom. Three of them were the contestants for the position of the chairman, outside of contestants for other positions. And in the morning when the results were announced, Hon Bitrus Kaze, who came a distant second, gave a speech conceding defeat to Chris Hassan and actually hugged him. So, for me as the former Organising Secretary, when I heard and saw events as they unfolded at the tribunal and Court of Appeal, I was shocked to my marrow.

I am truly marveled for lack of a better word. Was this information provided to the court, especially the Court of Appeal before it arrived at its verdict? Well, let me shock you. The case of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal was that PDP did not hold a repeat congress as ordered by the court but the PDP brought ample evidence to the court to the effect that the second congress as ordered by the court was held. To show that there was a congress, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise. The commission sent three of its staff and they did not leave that place till morning, except probably to go out and ease themselves. The report of INEC that was attached to the court processes showed that the PDP held a congress. The PDP did not stop there. The party played a video recording of the congress to the court. So, there was ample evidence that a congress held at the tribunal level. But one thing that shocked me as a lawyer and I need to say it is the fact that after the tribunal, when the case went to the Court of Appeal, the pleadings of APC changed midway and that’s a very serious anomaly in the judicial process. Because at the tribunal, they said PDP did not hold a congress, but when they went to the Court of Appeal, they were now questioning the quality of the congress. They even in their submission said yes we held congress but said that did not happen. So, midway during legal proceedings, pleadings changed. What shocked me as a lawyer is the fact that the judges at the Court of Appeal descended into the arena of conflict and even helped the APC to shape its pleadings by coming to the conclusions that 12 local governments of Plateau State did not participate in the said repeat congress. So, you now agree that there was a congress, but you are now saying that 12 local governments did not participate. But that is a blatant lie. And why is it a lie; the PDP constitution in section 25 provides for the various organs of the PDP that will participate in a congress. If you look at that provision, it provides for three elected ad hoc delegates from every ward. In Plateau, we have 207 wards, so every ward of Plateau produced three ad hoc delegates. Outside of that, it provides that five principal officers of the ward exco of PDP in that ward – the chairman, vice chairman, secretary, youth leader and the woman leader – are automatic delegates to that congress. So, outside of three elected delegates, we have five exco members of every ward exco partaking in that congress. That tells you that every ward had eight delegates to that congress. Outside of that, there is a provision for every member that has ever worked as a working committee member as a delegate. Every local government elected one national delegate to the congress.

One physically-challenged person is elected from every local government to that congress. You have former members and principal members of the House of Assembly as automatic delegates. Of course, if you’re a former governor, former this and former that as automatic delegates to the congress. So, how come 12 local governments did not participate and a judge of the Court of Appeal descended into this matter and made this pronouncement. Something is definitely wrong. In fact, as far as I am concerned, I am calling on the NJC to investigate this matter because it’s not funny. We have known over the years that the court does not act as Father Christmas. If you don’t ask for anything, the court will not give you. For a judge to descend into this conflict and to even make a pronouncement that 12 local government areas did not participate in the congress is surprising. How did he come to that conclusion? Did the APC tell the court that 12 local government areas did not participate, or did the court arrive at the conclusion by itself that 12 local government areas did not participate in that congress? When APC filed its process at the tribunal level, there was nothing like that if you understand me very well. APC said that PDP did not hold a congress, so where and how did we now transit from saying that PDP did not hold a congress to the fact that 12 local government areas did not participate in the congress. How was the process changed? Where did it change? Is it allowed in law? The Court of Appeal in its judgement said that there was substantial noncompliance… I will ask: Who measures compliance? I have just told you the provisions of the PDP constitution and the people that should constitute a congress and I have told you the number of people that participated in that congress. Over 1,800 out of 2,111 and the provision is that two-thirds is what you need for a quorum to be formed. So, how can you say that in a congress that constituted over 1,800 people, the rules were not complied with. Where is the substantial noncompliance? You did not even stop as non-compliance, but you said substantial non-compliance. So, who measures non-compliance?

How did you ensure non-compliance because on the day of that congress the court was not there, but the congress was held? The order by Justice Gang was for the PDP to hold another congress and PDP held a repeat congress. After that repeat congress, which you described as successful, did any member of PDP or any of the contestants challenge the outcome in court because that could have formed the nucleus of APC argument that the congress was not validly held? That’s another big wonder on the whole saga because there was no member of PDP that went to court to challenge the outcome of that congress but I can tell you that somebody from Langtang North went to court as a result of the House Assembly primaries that were held because he had an ambition to go to the Assembly. After losing, he showed that he was a bad loser because he went to challenge the primary election and the validity of the PDP congress. I can also tell you that Justice Agishi of the Federal High Court in that case held that the PDP held a valid congress. He was not satisfied. He went to the Court of Appeal. Again the Court of Appeal upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court. That’s what kept on baffling me because as I have said severally that the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal were not under any hurry to adjudicate on that matter quite unlike tribunals that are sui generis, they have a lifetime. How can a tribunal sitting here in Jos deviate from the ruling of the Court of Appeal and that judgement was part of the process we filed in court? But the tribunal here in Jos closed its eyes to the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which in itself is also an anomaly.

In setting up the appellate court for the Jos case, was only one court adjudicated on all the cases? I wouldn’t know why but sitting here in the tribunal, it was not one panel. Two panels handled the cases, but I find it strange that going upstairs at the Court of Appeal, it was one panel. I find it strange that only one panel tried all the issues in Plateau State. It is very strange. I can tell you that Plateau was the only state that was given that treatment and this is another issue for the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to investigate. Some people are saying that the problems in the PDP are the problems of its creation; that the inability of the elders of the party such as former Governor Jang and General Useni to reconcile their differences had brought the party to where it is today. Do you agree with that? Probably, we can say yes and probably not. But assuming but not conceding to the fact that that is responsible for the problems we are having. If it is possible that there are intra-party issues, but they are family matters. I will say that the PDP on the Plateau is more peaceful than the APC. All of us in the PDP and even those in APC know that there was no congress in the APC. As of today that I am talking, there is someone challenging the legality of the APC chairman on the Plateau, saying that he was the only one that bought form and that the present APC chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature, did not buy a form for election as chairman, that he was imposed on the party. It did even stop there because even in the governorship primary, we knew what happened. But you know what; as a party, the PDP was not interested in what happened in APC. It’s not our business because it’s their issue, it is a family matter. So, you find some of these things very strange and you’re tempted to ask why. Given all you have said; as a lawyer, if at the end of the day, the Supreme Court agrees with the Court of Appeal that the PDP had no structure, will you be disappointed? Let me be honest with you; I don’t see the Supreme Court toeing the line of the Court of Appeal.

Do you know why? It is because the Supreme Court had in a plethora of cases of issues like this, said that you don’t meddle with the private matters of another political party. Even in the recent case between President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Supreme Court described the PDP as a meddlesome interloper. It will be like somebody standing on the fence and peeping into his neighbour’s house. The Supreme Court cannot go back on its words. These issues are very straightforward. They are pre-election matters. Why the Court of Appeal descended into the arena of conflicts and took a position with one of the parties; honesty as a lawyer, I cannot explain. But I can tell you in clear terms that I do not see the Supreme Court going the way of the Court of Appeal because if it does, it would mean that legal practice in Nigeria has been shredded into tatters.