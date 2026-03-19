The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has suspended its Southern Zone Vice Chairman, Mankup Peter Tongshep, for one month over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, was announced by the State Working Committee in a statement issued in Jos by the State Publicity Secretary, Choji Felix Dalyop.

The PDP in the state said the decision followed a preliminary review of allegations against Tongshep, citing provisions of its constitution.

According to the statement, he is to remain barred from performing his official duties during the period of the suspension.

The party also disclosed that the matter has been referred to its State Disciplinary Committee for further investigation and possible recommendations, reiterating its stance on discipline and adherence to party rules.

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The development comes amid escalating tensions within the Plateau chapter of the PDP, where rival factions have emerged over leadership disputes.

A group reportedly aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had earlier conducted a parallel congress in Jos, during which Tongshep was announced as State Chairman, an outcome rejected by the party’s recognised leadership.

Amid the controversy, PDP elder statesman Damishi Sango defended the parallel congress, describing it as a necessary step to preserve the party’s future in the state. He maintained that the exercise, which he said was conducted peacefully, produced Tongshep and other executive members.

Using a biblical analogy, Sango argued that true loyalty lies in protecting the party’s survival.

“The real mother is the one who says the baby must not die. I am among those who do not want the PDP to die,” he said.

He insisted that the leadership produced by his faction is legitimate, while describing the rival group led by Chief Raymond Dabo as illegal. Despite the disagreement, Sango noted that he holds no personal grudge against Dabo, whom he described as a long-time associate.

He called on party members to set aside their differences and unite ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The crisis has left the Plateau PDP sharply divided, with competing factions laying claim to the party’s leadership in the state.