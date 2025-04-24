Plateau PDP Remains Unshaken – Chairman

Share

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Chris Hassan, has reassured members that the party’s strength and credibility remain intact despite recent defections to other political parties by some members in the State.

New Telegraph reports that former Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, who represented Plateau North Senatorial District in the 9th Senate, has concluded plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with his supporters from the Northern Zone.

However, while addressing journalists at the PDP secretariat in Jos on Thursday, Hassan, flanked by other party officials, urged loyal members to remain calm and resolute, stressing that defections are not uncommon in politics.

The PDP leadership expressed confidence in the party’s ability to consolidate its gains and continue providing a platform for the aspirations of the people.

According to the Chairman, Governor Caleb Mutfwang will not defect to any party like his counterpart in Delta State.

He assured members that all is under control and that better days lie ahead.

“The PDP remains the party of the people and for the people. Together, we shall continue to march toward greater achievements for our beloved state,” Hassan stated.

He emphasized the party’s resilience and ongoing efforts to strengthen its foundation and build on past successes.

“The Plateau State Chapter of the PDP wholeheartedly commends His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, for the outstanding leadership and good governance he continues to offer the people of Plateau State.

“In just two years, His Excellency has achieved monumental successes where the previous administration fell short in eight years. His developmental strides, commitment to justice, equity, and service to the people are truly remarkable.”

Hassan noted that the recent vote of confidence passed on Governor Mutfwang and himself by the State Executive Committee (SEC) is a testament to the trust and satisfaction in their leadership.

“We have noted the isolated instances of defections by a few party members to other political parties. Let me, therefore, urge all loyal party faithful to remain calm and resolute. Defections are not new in the political process; however, we are confident that the strength and credibility of the PDP in Plateau State remain unshaken.

Be assured that the leadership of the party is working assiduously to consolidate our gains and will continue to provide the needed platform for the aspirations of our people. Everything is under control, and better days lie ahead.”

The PDP also strongly condemned the recent attacks by suspected Fulani militias in Bokkos and Bassa LGAs.

“We commend Governor Mutfwang for his swift response, including visits to the affected communities and the convening of a decisive stakeholders’ meeting that served as a true call to action. We also acknowledge the proactive efforts of the state’s security agencies.”

The statement also noted the visits of the Inspector-General of Police (on behalf of the President), the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Folusho Oyinlola, as signs of the Federal Government’s concern for the State.

“Their coordinated efforts have already produced results, with military operations successfully dislodging the militias from Ta’agbe community into Kaduna State.”

The PDP praised the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and the GOC 3 Division for leading active operations to neutralize remaining threats and restore peace.

“We strongly support and commend the Governor’s call for communities to organize and coordinate local security networks in collaboration with neighboring communities.

“This grassroots-driven approach reflects a proactive and inclusive strategy tailored to the peculiar security challenges of each locality and shows a leadership deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of its people.”

The Plateau State PDP again urged all citizens to continue supporting the government, remain vigilant, and stay committed to building a safer and stronger Plateau State.

