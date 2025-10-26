Plateau PDP Elects Dabo As Chairman, 38 Others

The Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Raymond Dabo as its new State Chairman, alongside 38 other executive members, during a peaceful and transparent congress widely described as a new dawn for internal democracy and party unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The congress, held on Saturday at the WAYE Foundation, Doi-Du, Jos South, drew delegates from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state and was conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Announcing the results, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, David Embughadu, declared Chief Raymond Dabo duly elected as State Chairman with 2,162 votes, while Engr. Gyang Tanko emerged Deputy Chairman with 2,102 votes. Others elected include Mr. Michael Dachom as State Secretary and Dr. Felix Choji as Publicity Secretary. The newly elected officials were immediately sworn in.

In his address, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, hailed the congress as “a milestone and a statement of unity” in the history of the PDP in Plateau State.

“Since I joined this party, this is the first State Congress we are holding without rancour or serious contest. We have shown maturity, loyalty, and readiness to move as one family. I thank all our local government chapters for their cooperation,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang noted that the peaceful outcome of the congress reflected the spirit of reconciliation that had guided the party’s recent activities, commending aspirants who stepped down for peace and unity.

“To those who may feel shortchanged, I say thank you. You chose peace over grievance and unity over division. That’s the spirit of true party men and women. The era of exclusion is over. Together, we will march to victory in 2027,” the Governor declared.

Addressing concerns about defections, Mutfwang dismissed their impact, expressing confidence in the enduring strength of the PDP in Plateau State.

“Some say they have left, but we are waiting to see the crowd they claim to have gone with. Plateau is PDP, and PDP is Plateau. We will continue to stand with our people and deliver good governance,” he said.

The Governor also commended the outgoing Caretaker Committee led by Chris Hassan for their stewardship, recalling that under their leadership, the PDP produced the Governor, two Senators, five Members of the House of Representatives, and sixteen Members of the State House of Assembly in the 2023 elections.

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Engr. Jeremiah Satmark, commended the peaceful conduct of the congress, noting that it reflected discipline, direction, and strong leadership.

“This year’s congress has been remarkably peaceful. People cast their votes freely and peacefully without crisis or intimidation. Our expectation is that this new order will put the PDP on a strong and stable footing ahead of the next general elections. Plateau is PDP, it has always been, and it will continue to be the people’s party,” he said.

Satmark also invoked the legacy of the late Solomon Lar, the first National Chairman of the PDP, noting that his vision for inclusive politics continues to guide the party’s direction. He charged the newly elected executive members to prioritize reconciliation and inclusivity across all levels.

In his acceptance speech, Raymond Dabo thanked delegates for their confidence and pledged to lead a transparent, inclusive, and reconciliatory administration.

“We accept this mandate with humility and faith in God. The work has just begun, and the 39 of us cannot do it alone,” he said.

Dabo announced that the new executive would embark on a statewide reconciliation tour beginning early next week to engage party leaders and members across all wards and local governments.

“We shall begin house-to-house, door-to-door, and ward-to-ward engagements to strengthen unity and rebuild trust. We will not disappoint you. We will deliver. The PDP in Plateau State is now more united, more focused, and more determined to serve the people,” he assured.

Sunday Telegraph reports that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present at the congress to observe proceedings and ensure full compliance with electoral guidelines.