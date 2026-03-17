Plateau PDP Dismisses Rumours Of Fresh State Congress

…Reiterates Readiness For September 2026 Local Government Elections

The Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has strongly denied plans to conduct a fresh State Congress scheduled for Tuesday 17, March 2026.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party in Plateau State, Hon. Choji Felix Dalyop, in a press statement issued to journalists in Jos on Tuesday, said that the rumours were baseless fabrications designed by mischief-makers, and some self-acclaimed Board of Trustees-BoT members to cause unnecessary distractions within the state Party structure.

“Our great party wishes to explicitly inform its teeming members, stakeholders, and the general public that it has absolutely no reason, intention, or plan to substitute or conduct a fresh state congress to replace the duly elected chairman alongside 38 other executive members.

“Following the peaceful and transparent Elective Congress held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, which saw the emergence of the current leadership led by Hon. (Chief) Raymond Dabo.

“Reports circulating in certain political quarters suggesting a planned replacement, dissolution, or fresh congress scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Three Angel Hotel, Ray-Field, Jos, Plateau State, are total fabrications, baseless.

“They are designed by mischief-makers, and some self-acclaimed Board of Trustees-BoT members to cause unnecessary distractions within the state Party structure; by this notice, all those involved in this political malfunction are hereby being warned accordingly.

“The State Executive Committee, elected in October 2025, in Jos, was validly elected in strict compliance with the constitution of the PDP to solidify its structure in the state, and was observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ensuring adherence to the electoral Act.

“In accordance with the Constitution of our great Party, the tenure of the current Executive Committee runs until 2028;

“As of the time of this press release, no official communication stating otherwise, as our Party is fully prepared to participate in the 2026, Plateau State, LGC Election to be conducted by (PLASIEC), and as well consolidate in the same in the 2027 elections”.

The leadership of the PDP in the state urged members, supporters, and the public to disregard any press release or publication not emanating from its official channels or handle.

The party further called on its structure at all levels; State, 17 Local Government areas, and Ward to remain calm, steadfast, and focused on the grassroots strengthening of the party, saying, “our unity remains our strength.

According to the statement, the leadership is focused on its mandate, and the party remains stable, united, and strong.