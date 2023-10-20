Plateau PDP Alleges Abduction Of Chairman By Military, Seeks NSA, CDS, IGP Intervention

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State Chapter has on Thursday alleged the abduction of their party Chairman, Hon. Dung Tari, by the Military.

Tari is the PDP Chairman in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

State Chairman of the Party Hon Chris Hassan during a Press Conference at the Party Secretariat on Thursday in Jos said some unidentified military personnel abducted Tari around 1 p.m. three weeks ago after a meeting with his Executive Committee members at the party’s Secretariat in the Bukuru area of Jos South LGA.

Hon. Hassan appealed to the National security adviser(NSA) the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Inspector General of Police, to use their good office to intervene and order the immediate release of Hon Dung Tari, saying the party promised to provide sureties who will produce him upon demand.

“His immediate release will calm the tension already brewing in his family, Jos South Community and the PDP family in the State.

While Narrating how the party chairman was abducted, Hassan said, “After the meeting at the LGA party office in Bukuru, Tari picked up his niece on his way to attend to a family matter.

“Thereafter, he stopped at a Total Filling Station Bukuru where he parked his vehicle to respond to phone calls. Suddenly, two Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks in military colours and number plates with men in Nigerian military uniform surrounded him and bundled him into one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles while one of the soldiers forced his niece out of his private car and proceeded to an unknown destination.”

He stated that the incident happened on September 23, 2023, adding that, “Until this time of the press conference, we have not heard from him or his abductors nor his family is informed of his whereabouts and the reason for his abduction.”

Hon. Hassan further stated that they had taken steps to report the matter to various security agencies in the state to commence an investigation into the whereabouts of the abducted LGA chairman.

He said the abduction of Tari which was carried out in commando style was causing tension in the state and capable of breaching the fragile peace being experienced.

“It has been 3 weeks since his abduction by men of the Nigerian army and he has not been charged before any court of law or granted administrative bail which is in contravention of his fundamental right as a Nigerian citizen

“We appeal to the National security adviser(NSA) the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Inspector General of Police, to use their good office to intervene and order for the immediate release of Hon Dung Tari and we promise to provide sureties who will produce him upon demand. His immediate release will calm the tension already brewing in his family, Jos South Community and the PDP family in the State.

Meanwhile the Spokesperson of the Military Taskforce Operation Safe Haven in charge of Maintaining Peace in Plateau State Capt. Oya James said the allegation by the PDP is cheap propaganda.

“We have been protecting lives and property, and we have been responsible in our duties, we are not kidnappers, our personnel are not responsible for the abduction”

Captain James challenged the PDP to come forward with evidence to prove their allegations saying, “I have received several calls over the accusations by the PDP and I have also made calls and found out that nothing like that happened.

“They said those who carried out the abduction used military vehicles but if you know the time we are in, we have have been parading suspects using vehicles, camouflage and other military items to commit crime.

“But if they claimed that they have an eye witness, let the person come forward and bring pictures or proof of any kind involving our troops, then we can trace the vehicle because all our military vehicles have numbers.”