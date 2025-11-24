Plateau Past Councillors Reject Mutfwang’s Alleged Bid To Join APC

A group operating under the umbrella of the immediate past elected Councillors Forum of Plateau State on Monday said they have rejected in totality the alleged decision of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing Journalists on Monday in Jos at the NUJ Press Centre, Hon. Dabit John Dashe, who was flanked by Forum Secretary Hon. Choji Williams Wusho and other members of the group, said Governor Mutfwang has consistently stated that there’s no APC in Plateau State and has no intention of joining a party on the verge of collapse. His recent desperation to join the APC is therefore puzzling.

According to the group, “We commend Plateau people for enduring the Mutfwang regime’s maladministration, which has led to suffering, homelessness, and job losses.”

The Mutfwang government has disengaged over 4000 Plateau youths in the State. The same government ignored the Supreme Court judgment and sacked democratically elected Chairmen and Councillors from all 17 Local Governments of the State.

” Such actions disqualify Governor Mutfwang from joining our progressive party, APC.”

“We call on the APC leadership, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Chairman of the APC Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, State Chairman Rt Hon. Rufus Bature, and our State leader Rt Hon. Dr Simon Bako Lalong, to all reject Governor Mutfwang’s bid to join the APC.

“His administration failures in governance, infrastructure deficit, termination of employment of Plateau youths, and destruction of widows’ and young people’s businesses in the state make him an unsuitable candidate for our party.

“During the 2023 Presidential campaign, the Governor’s divisive rhetoric and actions, including calumnious campaigns against the then Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, are still fresh in our minds. We still want to remind the governor that our party is still the Muslim-Muslim ticket he demonised in 2023.

“His desperation to join the APC raises suspicions about his motives. We believe accepting him would be a self-infliction on our party, the APC.

“Given the APC’s strong presence in Plateau State, with most National and State Assembly members, we question what value Mutfwang brings to our party. His track record of saying one thing and doing the opposite makes him untrustworthy.

“We reject any attempt to bring Mutfwang into our party and urge him to remain in the PDP, allowing us to work as opposition and hold him accountable, thereby strengthening our democracy.

They argued that Governor Mutfwang’s past public comments, including his claim that “there is no APC in Plateau State,” contradict what they describe as a sudden, unexplained eagerness to join the party.

The Forum accused the Mutfwang administration of “maladministration, mass disengagement of workers, and widespread hardship,” alleging that over 4,000 youths were sacked and elected local government officials removed in violation of a Supreme Court judgment.

We therefore used this opportunity to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his re-election in 2027 and also pass a vote of confidence on our Workaholic National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.