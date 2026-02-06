Plateau: Over 2,000 PDP, LP Members Dump Parties For APC

…As defectors pledge loyalty to Tinubu, Mutfwang, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded a major political gain in Plateau State as no fewer than 2,000 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) defected to the ruling party in Kapwis Ward of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The mass defection, which took place at the Government Secondary School (GSS), Bakin Kogi, Foron District, turned into a carnival-like gathering as party supporters, community leaders and residents thronged the venue, chanting solidarity songs and celebrating what party leaders described as a “strategic realignment”.

Leading the defectors is the Director of the Plateau State Liaison Office in Abuja, Hon. Pharm John Chun, alongside the Director-General of the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency, Pharm. Kim Jerry Bot. Others included the Leader of the Barkin Ladi Legislative Arm and Councillor representing Kapwis Ward, Hon. Markus Yakubu Gyang; Councillor, former Leader of the Barkin Ladi Legislative Arm, Rt. Hon. Nash Adamu and Special Advisers to the Barkin Ladi Council Chairman, Hon. Simon Dep, amongst others.

Several former councillors, state and local government appointees, as well as a large number of grassroots supporters, also joined the APC at the event.

Welcoming the new members, prominent APC stakeholders, including former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and ex-member representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Isa Chungwom Song, former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Gyang Dung Musa, former Education Secretary of Barkin Ladi LEA, Hon. Zainab Ishaku, and the Kapwis Ward APC Chairman, Mr Ezekiel Gwom, assured the defectors of fairness, inclusiveness and equal opportunities within the party.

The APC Ward Chairman, Mr Gwom, urged the new entrants to close ranks with existing members to strengthen the APC from the ward to the national level, stressing that unity remained key to electoral success and sustainable development.

Also Speaking Rt. Hon. Song described the defection as a bold and timely decision, noting that it would enhance Plateau State’s access to federal opportunities and accelerate development initiatives across the area.

Responding on behalf of the defectors, Hon. Pharm. John Chun said the move was inspired by the overriding interest of Plateau State and the need to align with the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also cited Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s recent defection to the APC as a decisive factor.

Chun expressed optimism that the political realignment would yield tangible benefits, referencing the Vice President’s pronouncement on the dualisation of the AkwangaJos Road and the ongoing optimism surrounding the Korot–Bakin Kogi–Gindiri Road following recent inspections by the Commissioner for Works.

He pledged commitment to party unity and grassroots mobilisation, assuring supporters of people-oriented representation and development-driven politics.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of APC membership cards and brooms to the defectors, who unanimously pledged loyalty to the party while chanting its slogans amid cheers.