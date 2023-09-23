Plateau Organ Harvesting: Ex-patients of Dr Kekere Go For Kidney Checks

Following the recent revelation of Dr. Noah Kekere’s organ harvesting in Jos, Plateau State capital, some of his ex-patients have started going for higher medical checks and scans to be sure that their kidneys are intact in their bodies. Recall that one of the victims, Kehinde Kamaru, whose kidney was allegedly stolen by Kekere made revelation after going to check herself at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and was discovered that her kidney had been removed.

For the past over 20 years, Noah Kekere (aka Yellow) has been operating as a medical doctor in a Murna Clinic and Maternity located at Yanshanu community of Jos North, Plateau State. However, another woman who wouldn’t want her name in print from the same location in Jos North informed Saturday Telegraph she was once a patient in the hospital and said she has concluded the arrangements to visit Jos University Teaching to clarify her kidney to ensure it is in a good position and has not been removed since she was once operated at that hospital sometimes back.

She said: “I was shocked and confused when I heard about the stories of the hospital that some kidneys were confirmed removed from that same hospital, and I know I have visited that hospital, now I am afraid, but I have concluded arrangements to go and investigate so that I will know exactly if I am also involved. “With the recent discovery and suspicion, I know that most of those who have visited the hospital for treatment will need to go to hospital and examine their true situation of Health.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Police Command has arrested two other medical doctors in connection with the alleged harvest of vital human organs by a suspected quack doctor, Noah Kekere. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred Stated this to our Correspondent in Jos the Plateau State Capital. Alabo said the suspects, alongside Kekere, were currently in police custody and were being investigated. Kekere, a suspected quack doctor, was recently arrested after he was accused of harvesting a woman’s kidney during a surgery.

The Plateau State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association had dissociated itself from Kekere, insisting that investigations had revealed that he was not a medical doctor. Alabo, who did not disclose the identity of the two suspects, added that the Commissioner of Police in the state would soon constitute a high-powered committee of medical experts to extensively investigate and examine the woman who claimed Kekere removed one of her vital organs during surgery.

The PPRO said the move would enable the command to ascertain if truly the vital organ of the victim was tampered with. Alabo said: “We have arrested two additional suspects who conducted the surgery on the woman. “We are in touch with the Ministry of Health in the state and the NMA to give us some professionals who will assist us in our investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police will constitute a committee of seasoned medical experts to look into these allegations to get to the root of the matter.” The Police Public Relations Officer told Saturday Telegraph that the: “The Position of the Police now on the missing organ is that our investigation is almost concluded. “We have written to the state government and NMSo that a team of medical doctors can be consulted to examine this woman to be sure if the kidney was actually if she was born like t t with one kidney.

“So, until we ascertain that, which will done by professionals as an investigation action is still ongoing. “We have been able to get all other doctors that Kekere employed, they are under- going our interviews.” Kekere was arrested by the police after a businessman, Alhaji Kamal, accused him of removing one of his wife’s kidneys during a surgery in 2018. Kamal said his wife, Kehinde, who had been suffering from chronic stomach pain for five years, was rushed to Kekere’s clinic located in the Nasarawa Gwom community of Jos North Local Government Area.

According to him, Kekere carried out a medical diagnosis on his wife and concluded that she had ruptured appendicitis and needed urgent surgery, so the operation was carried out. However, the Plateau State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has declared that Kekere is not their member and is not known to the association. The branch chairman of the NMA Dr Bapigaan William Audu, told our correspondent that: “Our records do not show that the person accused is a medical doctor.

What we have at our secretariats and the investigation we have carried out is that Dr Kekere is not our member.” It is not clear the true position of the missing kidney and who is responsible for it, but what is clear to all is that the life of Mrs Kehinde Kamal, a 45-year-old mother of four, of Rikkos community of Jos North local government area of Plateau State was in danger.

Our Correspondent learnt that the housewife has been in pain for the past five years since she underwent medical surgery for apendixciety in a private hos- pital known as Murna Clinic and Maternity located at Yanshanu community of Jos North LGA in the state.