In an effort towards ensuring a peaceful and secured farming season in various communities of Bokkos Local Government of Plateau State, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Folusho Oyinlola has organized an engagement with critical Stakeholders where he emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders.

Speaking at an engagement with critical stakeholders from Bokkos Local Government Area of the State, Oyinlola stressed that security remains the bedrock of any society’s progress and that economic activities, such as farming and herding, cannot thrive without it.

He noted that Operation Safe Haven has intensified efforts in securing communities, preventing attacks, and responding decisively to security threats.

The GOC emphasized that security is a collective responsibility and that no single security agency can achieve lasting peace without the cooperation and commitment of the people.

The Commander also acknowledged the successes recorded through similar engagements in the past, which resulted in a reduction in violent clashes between herders and farmers, leading to a peaceful yuletide and harvest season last year.

To build on these gains, Oyinlola called for the support of all segments of society, including traditional and religious leaders, youths, women, and other stakeholders.

He further stressed the importance of promoting dialogue, tolerance, and conflict resolution to achieve a secure farming season.

“The engagement with the themed, “Consolidating on the Security Gains for a Peaceful Farming Season,” was aimed to bring together stakeholders to discuss ways to build on the successes recorded so far in enhancing security and fostering peaceful coexistence in Plateau State.

“As the farming season approaches, Operation Safe Haven remains committed to ensuring peace and security in Plateau State and beyond.

According to him With the cooperation of stakeholders, he is optimistic that the seminar will yield the desired results of building on the gains made so far in the Joint Operations Area to facilitate a secure farming season.

During a stakeholders’ engagement in Bokkos, organized by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Governor Caleb Mutfwang Represented by his special adviser on special duties Istifanus Mwansat highlighted his administration commitment to peace and security in Plateau State.

The Governor emphasized that security is not just about the presence of security personnel, but also a state of mind.

“You will assemble here, but until you agree and convince yourselves that you want to live in peace, peace cannot be forced upon you,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of stakeholders’ roles in promoting peace, defining a stakeholder as “somebody who has an interest in something.

Mutfwang disclosed that his administration is committed to leading a people prepared to live peacefully with one another.

“The government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure this, with a focus on peace and tourism.

He also stressed that criminality should not be mistaken for an ethnic issue, and that all criminals must be dealt with equally, regardless of their background.

Chairman of Bokkos local government council Hon. Amalau Samuel lauded the Commander for taking the stakeholders engagement to the grassroot and promised to support security agencies effort in peace building and conflict resolution in the State.

Stakeholders from various districts in separate contributions acknowledged the reduction in cases of attacks, uncontrolled grazing, and illegal mining, which are becoming a major security threat in communities across the local government.

Summing up the submission of Stakeholders at the end of the event,the Commander assured them that the challenges enumerated such, Kidnapping, cattle rustling,motorcycle Snatching, illegal Mining,sales of illicit drugs and other criminal activities in the area will be addressed with the support and cooperation of the People.

