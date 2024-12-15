Plateau On Path To Greatness Under Mutfwang Leadership – Pharm. Chun

Share

Abuja Liaison Director to Plateau State Governor, Pharmacist John Chun has expressed his confidence in Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s leadership, saying Plateau State is in safe hands under his administration.

Speaking to Journalists in Jos on Sunday, Pharm Chun said Governor Mutfwang’s Transportation Reform in the state particularly with the introduction of the Tin City Metro Urban Transportation Initiative has generated between 500 and 1,000 job opportunities and tackled transportation challenges in the state.

According to him, part from the metro buses, the administration of Governor Mutfwang has introduced free train services within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, benefiting over 1,000 passengers daily.

While Speaking on the Peace effort of Governor Mutfwang, said this year 2024, the Governor inaugurated the first-ever Plateau Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival, fostering peace, unity, and protecting the state’s divine heritage.

“The governor has promoted local content, entered into agreements to reconstruct Plateau Resort and Hotels Limited, and created a business-friendly environment driving sustainable economic growth”.

He added that Governor Mutfwang has demonstrated focused and determined leadership, transforming and developing the state to reclaim its lost glory as a hub of peace and tourism.

Pharm.Chun however called on the people of Plateau State to continue supporting Governor Mutfwang’s administration, urging citizens to keep faith in the governor’s ability to revamp critical sectors of the state.

“With Governor Mutfwang at the helm, Plateau State is poised for greatness, and the future looks bright for its citizens”, he said.

