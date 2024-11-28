Plateau NUJ Congratulates New President, Alhassan, Deputy Oyetunde, Others

Share

The Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated Comrade Alhassan Yahya on his landslide victory as the new President of the union.

The Plateau NUJ in a press statement issued by the Council Chairman Mr Ayuku Pwaspo, and Secretary, Mary Domtur, also congratulates other elected NUJ officials especially Dr. Mrs Bimbo Oyetunde on her election as the first female Deputy National President of NUJ.

The Council expressed its optimism that Yahya’s leadership will bring great innovations, infrastructural development, and capacity building for members in line with global best practices ¹.

The Plateau State Council also commended the smooth transition from the immediate past President, Chris Isiguzo, to Yahya, describing it as a remarkable journey in the union.

The Council however urged Yahya to be magnanimous in victory and take deliberate steps to reconcile aggrieved parties and unite the union.

The Plateau NUJ leadership assured Yahya of the Council’s unflinching support, cooperation, and collaboration as he took over the leadership of the union.

Share

Please follow and like us: