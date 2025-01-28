Plateau NUJ Commends Jos North LG Chairman For Outstanding Achievements

Share

The Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the Jos North Local Government Chairman, Barr. John Christopher, for his outstanding achievements within a short period in office.

The Plateau NUJ Chairman, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo who led NUJ leadership for a courtesy visit to the Chairman in his office in Jos said the Chairman’s exceptional leadership and numerous accomplishments deserve recognition.

The NUJ praised Jos North Local Government for winning the 2024 Governor’s Cup, attributing this achievement to the chairman’s exemplary leadership.

They also commended his efforts in remodelling projects, particularly the renovation of the Local Government Executive Chamber.

Mrs Pwaspo emphasized the need for political will to control tricycle operations and sustain community market development, aligning with the state government’s city renewal initiative. This, she noted, would minimize crime and criminality while increasing the local government’s revenue base.

The NUJ chairman praised the chairman’s wife for her involvement in hosting a Christmas party and visiting the hospital, demonstrating her commitment to complementing her husband’s efforts.

Mrs Pwaspo urged the chairman to continue his remarkable work in education and healthcare.

In response, Barr. John Christopher commended journalists for their vital role in ensuring accountability and empowering communities through information dissemination.

He expressed gratitude for the remarkable work journalists have been doing, particularly in Plateau State, and praised the NUJ leadership for promoting ethical journalism and supporting local government initiatives.

During the visit, the chairman outlined his administration’s key focus areas, including: improving Primary Healthcare,

Education, Youth and Women Empowerment and Water Supply

He also mentioned other areas such, as infrastructure Development, Revenue Generation and Security Collaborating with security agencies to combat insecurity and make Jos North a safer place.

The chairman emphasized his administration’s commitment to making a positive impact in Jos North and sought the continued support and partnership of the NUJ in achieving these goals.

He promised that his administration would operate an open door policy to deliver an inclusive approach in administration and policies irrespective of tribes, ethnic, political and religious affiliations to give people in the Locality a future and hope.

He however appreciated the support of Journalists to the Governor Mutfwang administration in the state and called on them to reciprocate the same to the Local Government’s Council.

