Plateau NUJ Chairman Tasks Journalists To Stand As Voice Of The Masses

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists Plateau State Council, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo has challenged Journalists in the State to stand as the Voice of the Voiceless on reporting issues that are affecting the masses in society such as water, sanitation, and hygiene

She encouraged Journalists to be at the forefront of reporting issues that have caused hardship to the masses in society and will draw the attention of the government, especially water and sanitation.

Pwaspo made the plea on Wednesday in Jos when the members of the WASH Media Network, Plateau chapter led by its Coordinating Chairman, Mr Denis Dateer visited the NUJ Press Centre.

The NUJ Chairman added that through collaboration with WASH Media, there will be training for Journalists to be actively involved in reporting issues regarding Water and Sanitation.

Earlier the Coordinating Chairman of WASH Media Mr Denis Dateer said the visit was to celebrate with Plateau Journalists for the first time to have elected the first female Chairman of the NUJ Plateau Council.

He added that the WASH Media Network is a brainchild of Water Aid Nigeria which was primarily formed to be the Voice of the Voiceless on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

According to him, Members of the Association are those with like minds to write on water, Sanitation, Hygiene, and Promotion issues of WASH.

“WASH Media Network will continue to be the Voice of Voice less, WASH Media Network is set to be an active participant in writing and reporting on the World

“WASH Media Network will continue to network with NUJ in reporting WASH issues and is willing to assist Water Agencies in training their communication officers in report writing.