Plateau North Youths Summit Is About Creating Roadmap For Future Action – Bagos

Former member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency of Plateau State in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, has organised a one-day summit for youths from Plateau North to brainstorm on their future ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The youth-led initiative had over 1000 youths drawn from the six Local Government Areas that made up Plateau North senatorial zone.

Bagos, while addressing the youths at the summit, said a group of youths within their network has come up with an innovative idea to articulate and discuss issues affecting Plateau North.

According to him, this initiative aligns with his aspiration to serve as a Senator in 2027, stressing that the youth want to drive this vision, and he is excited to support them.

“The agenda they’ve put forward is impressive, focusing on the future of Plateau North’s youths. It’s not just about discussing issues but also about creating a roadmap for action.

He further said, “This summit is a wake-up call for us to take ownership of the process and demand more from their leaders, adding that the feedback he is getting from the youths is overwhelming.

“Some of them include insecurity, a deep-rooted issues that need to be addressed. The youths are also worried about their future and want to ensure it’s secured. They are changing the narrative by demanding more from politicians.

Bagos maintained that they are now moving away from empty campaign promises and towards a more substantive engagement, adding that the summit is an opportunity for him to listen to the youths, understand their concerns, and work together to find solutions.

He further pointed out that insecurity is a major concern not just in Plateau North but also in Nigeria as a whole, adding that to address this issue, they need leaders who understand the problems and are willing to face them headlong.

“We must work together to find solutions, just like we did with issues of farmer-herder clashes in the past. As a leader, I’m committed to working with the youth to address these issues.”

According to him, together they will face the challenges headlong and call a spade a spade. He said that with the right leadership and collective efforts, they can solve the issue of insecurity in Plateau North and Nigeria at large.