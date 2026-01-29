Plateau North Senator, Pam Mwadkon Defects To APC

The Senator representing Plateau North, Pam Mwadkon, on Thursday formally dumped the African Democratic Party (ADP) and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Mwadkon’s defection was announced in a letter addressed to the Senate, which was read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio during plenary session.

In his letter, the lawmaker claimed that his decision to dump the ADP came after extensive consultations with his consultants, political associates, and all relevant stakeholders.

He also said that the defection was “informed by the need to align with a political platform that best reflects my commitment to good governance, inclusive settlement, and help our interests of the good people of my senatorial district that I represent.

“My defection is also necessitated by the irreconcilable indifference and persistent internal blackness within the Action Democratic Party, which all together have hindered my ability to effectively contribute to the party’s ideals and to deliver quality representation to my country.”

The politician expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress provides a more stable, more progressive platform, through which he can continue to serve his constituents and the nation “with renewed focus and dedication.

“Kindly accept this letter as my formal notification in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and please accept me into the fold of the APC”, he said.

After reading Pam’s letter of defection, the President of the Senate mocked the opposition parties, saying that the few of the remaining had their eyes on the ruling party and were only waiting for when they would join the APC.