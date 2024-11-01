Plateau NOA Launches Road Awareness Campaigns On National Anthem, Values Charter

Share

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Plateau State Office has launched an awareness campaign to promote the National Anthem and National Values Charter, aimed at instilling national pride, unity, and core values among citizens, particularly youths and school children.

The NOA Jos office staff launched the awareness campaigns with a sensitization road walk from Old Airport Roundabout to Secretariat Junction flyover, Jos.”

The Director NOA Jos office Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo while Speaking to Journalists during the awareness program said the NOA Plateau Office embarked on the sensitization campaign to instill national pride through the National Anthem and Values Charter.

She underscored the campaign’s importance in addressing Nigeria’s enduring challenges related to national identity.

“The awareness sensitization campaign focused on the National Anthem and the National Values Charter.Our nation, with its diversity of ethnic, religious, and linguistic groups, has struggled with a cohesive national identity since independence.

“This campaign aims to promote awareness and understanding of these vital elements of our identity.” She said.

She explained that, going forward, the first stanza will be sung at most public gatherings, while the second stanza will be recognized officially as the national prayer.

“The National Anthem is more than just words it carries the spirit of our nation, reminding us of our values, history, and aspirations.

“From today, the last stanza will serve as a national prayer, except during key national events like Independence Day, Democracy Day, and occasions when the President is present, where all stanzas will be sung,” she noted.

According to her the National Values Charter, unveiled at the event, outlines seven promises made by the Nigerian state to its citizens, including the promotion of equality, democracy, entrepreneurship, and security.

Pam-Hworo emphasized the government’s commitment to these principles, stating, “The Nigerian Promise consists of seven core promises: equality for all, ensuring democracy thrives, fostering entrepreneurship and employment, promoting peace and security, creating inclusivity, ensuring freedom and justice, and upholding meritocracy.

She further noted that the charter also sets out commitments for citizens, such as discipline, tolerance, and accountability amongst others, as crucial steps toward building a cohesive society and addressing the systemic problems that have plagued the nation

Earlier this week, the Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs to the NOA Director-General Shenfat Adegbesan had

sensitized staff at the NOA Jos office on the National Anthem and National Values Charter, with the goal of promoting civic education among Jos residents.

Adegbesan added that the sensitization program aimed to enhance staff knowledge of the National Anthem and National Values Charter, enabling them to effectively promote civic education and national unity among Jos residents.

