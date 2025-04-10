Plateau: NMA Honours Lalong, Mutfwang For Healthcare Contributions

Share

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State Chapter, has recognized the remarkable contributions of Senator Simon Bako Lalong, representing Plateau South Senatorial District, and Governor Caleb Mutfwang to the development of healthcare in the state.

The duo, alongside other notable figures, received awards during the Maiden NMA Business Coalition for Health Summit held in Jos on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Dr. Kumtap Yilji Cashmir, Chairman of the Plateau NMA, highlighted Senator Lalong’s unwavering dedication to healthcare advancement, both during his tenure as Governor and in his current role as a Senator.

“Senator Lalong’s passion and commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services in Plateau State have left a lasting impact,” Dr. Cashmir stated.

He also commended Governor Mutfwang for his administration’s efforts, including the donation of dental equipment and an ambulance to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), as well as approving a full salary structure for doctors employed by the state government.

Among Senator Lalong’s notable contributions cited was the reconstruction of the Administrative Block of Shendam General Hospital, a project executed under his constituency initiatives as a Senator.

Reflecting on his tenure as Governor, Lalong recalled completing abandoned healthcare projects inherited from previous administrations, including those dating back to Governor Joshua Dariye’s era.

“Rather than playing politics, we chose to complete these projects for the benefit of our people,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Lalong expressed gratitude to the NMA for the recognition, noting that the award, coming after his time in office as Governor, affirmed the positive impact of his administration’s healthcare policies.

He listed key achievements, including the completion and equipping of the Trauma and General Hospital in Riyom, General Hospital Kwall in Kanke LGA, and General Hospital Mabudi in Langtang South.

Additionally, his administration initiated the Lalong Legacy Projects, which included mega-hospitals in Barki Ladi, Mangu, and Shendam aimed at boosting health tourism.

“We pray the current government will not allow these initiatives to waste away,” he urged.

Lalong also highlighted the transformation of the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools such as a Superstar MRI Machine, a 64 Slices CT Scanner, a 4D-Ultrasound Scanner, and a Digital X-Ray Machine, commissioned by former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

His administration further established the State Primary Health Care Board, PLASCHEMA, and the Plateau Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency to enhance healthcare delivery.

The creation of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Plateau State University Bokkos and the attraction of the Federal Orthopedic Hospital Jos were also credited to his leadership.

As a Senator, Lalong has continued to prioritize healthcare, recently commissioning the reconstructed Administrative Block of Shendam General Hospital and inspecting the Muhammadu Buhari 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital in Quaan’Pan LGA, a project he facilitated.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in his remarks, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare and elevating Plateau’s national health indices.

He praised Senator Lalong for his contributions, including the Shendam General Hospital renovation, and emphasized the importance of collaboration among leaders for the state’s progress.

The summit’s chairman, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, described the event as a vital platform to explore public-private partnerships in healthcare development, urging stakeholders to seize the opportunity for meaningful collaboration.

The awards underscore the ongoing efforts of both leaders to address healthcare challenges and improve the well-being of Plateau State residents.

